Amazon to create 500 jobs in Barcelona at its new support centre for SMEs

Amazon has decided to set up a centre in Barcelona to assist the SMEs in southern Europe which sell their products through the company’s various websites.



Amazon's new facility, which will provide multilingual support to France, Spain and Italy, will create 500 jobs over the next three years, according to company forecasts. An initial team of 100 employees will be working at the centre by the summer.



Amazon allows any company to reach customers worldwide via its Amazon Marketplace service. According to the company’s estimates, Spanish SMEs using this service have exported goods to the sum of 200 million euros.



Amazon’s new centre, which it calls its Seller Support Hub, is the fifth investment the company has announced in Spain in nine months, following its urban logistics facilities —for its Prime Now service— in Madrid and Barcelona and two logistics centres, one in Castellbisbal and another in Prat de Llobregat.



According to François Nuyts, General Manager of Amazon.es and Amazon.it, "Barcelona is the ideal location for our new hub". He added that Barcelona "is a city which combines a network of international professionals with exceptional talent, together with a particularly dynamic and innovative fabric of SMEs, entrepreneurs and start-ups".