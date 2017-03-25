And now he’ll take us for a ride (along the Mediterranean corridor)

Since 2012 millions of Catalans have protested every 11 September and more than two million voted in the unofficial independence referendum on 9 November 2014. We have seen the Spanish government’s response: at home, to force the public prosecutor to indict the then-Catalan president and three of his ministers, who have been found guilty and banned from political office; to single-handedly reform the Spanish Constitutional Court to turn it into some kind of criminal court; and to divert police resources to fabricating evidence against their political enemies in Barcelona.



Abroad, the previous foreign minister dedicated himself to pulling favours from foreign governments in the form of statements in support of a united Spain. A huge task. Everything and anything, except speaking to you: those who want to vote. And, on top of that, next week the man responsible for such a democratic strategy is coming to Catalonia and he is hoping to take us all for a ride (along the Mediterranean corridor) (1).



_________

Translator’s notes:



(1) Rumour has it that during his upcoming trip to Barcelona Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy will proclaim his resolve to complete the so-called Mediterranean corridor, a freight railway line which many in Catalonia have long demanded.