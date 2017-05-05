Publicitat
Publicitat

Catalan economy finds new gear, grows 0.7% in first quarter

GDP is at 2.5%, with good performance from industry and a boost from construction

ARA Barcelona

Twitter Facebook 0
Google Plus Linked In
Mes

0 Comments Send friend Print

The Catalan economy has found new momentum in the first quarter of 2017, after a moderate period during the second half of 2016, according to figures released on Thursday by the Statistical Institute of Catalonia (Idescat) and the Department of the Vice-Presidency, Economy, and Treasury.

According to the data, the Catalan Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.7% during the first quarter and surpassed the two previous quarters, when it grew by 0.5%. During 2016 the increases were 1% in the first quarter, 0.9% in the second, and 0.5% in the third and fourth quarters.

In year-to-year comparisons, Catalan GDP showed a growth of 2.5% over the first quarter of last year. During 2016 the average inter-annual GDP was 3.5%, but the economy's slowdown during the second half of the year can be seen in the quarterly behavior, with growth of 3.8% the two first quarters, 3.4% in the third quarter, and 2.8% in the fourth.

By sectors, the inter-annual industrial growth was 3%, and it continued the trend that began in 2014. The subsectors with the best performance were that of machinery and mechanical equipment; textiles, clothing, leather, and footwear; water extraction and distribution and pharmaceuticals.

Construction continues to gain steam, and the first quarter of 2017 showed growth of 6.3% thanks to the residential sub-sector, especially housing. The increase in contributors to Social Security and a rise in cement orders were evidence of improvement in construction, despite the slowdown in public works which, depending on the budget, is not expected to improve in the short term according to the Ministry of Economy. In fact, construction is the only sector that continues to grow in inter-annual terms.

As for the service sector, it has levelled off after the slowdown in the second half of last year. The inter-annual growth in this sector was 2.2% versus 2.3% the previous quarter.
The volume of foreign tourism increased by 4% inter-annually in the first three months, with positive trends in overnight hotel stays. This did not happen with Spanish tourism, however, due to the fact that Easter Week was in April this year whereas last year it fell in March.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

PUBLICITAT

El + vist

1

Mor l'últim amfitrió d''El convidat'

2

La casa reial britànica convoca una reunió d'emergència al Palau de Buckingham

3

El duc d'Edimburg, marit de la reina Elisabet II, abandona la vida pública

4

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'Amb Espanya no hi ha res a fer (excepte conviure en pau)'

5

Els Mossos duen l'agressió a una noia amb síndrome de Down al fiscal antiodi

6

L’inesperat ascens de l’equip que només podia entrenar-se a la tarda

Àlex Gozalbo

7

Has fet la preinscripció escolar? El número de desempat és el 70.923

8

Sánchez gairebé iguala Díaz en la batalla d'avals de les primàries del PSOE: perd...

9

Antonio Baños, nou portaveu de Súmate

10

Puigdemont i Junqueras desbloquegen la compra d’urnes per al referèndum

El + comentat

1

Sánchez gairebé iguala Díaz en la batalla d'avals de les primàries del PSOE: perd...

26 Comentaris

2

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'Amb Espanya no hi ha res a fer (excepte conviure en pau)'

24 Comentaris

3

Antonio Baños, nou portaveu de Súmate

13 Comentaris

4

Cs protesta pels "privilegis" concedits al PNB, però no posa en dubte el suport...

21 Comentaris

5

El Congrés aprova seguir tramitant els pressupostos de Rajoy després de tres empats

10 Comentaris

6

L'AMI anuncia que dos regidors del PP s'han inscrit a l'Assemblea d'Electes de...

8 Comentaris

7

‘El foraster’ es dispara i impulsa TV3 fins al primer lloc

4 Comentaris

8

Els Mossos duen l'agressió a una noia amb síndrome de Down al fiscal antiodi

24 Comentaris

9

Mor l'últim amfitrió d''El convidat'

6 Comentaris

10

Els treballadors d''El Periódico' faran cinc dies de vaga aquest mes

8 Comentaris

PUBLICITAT

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Amenacen els jugadors del Roma amb maniquís penjats d'un pont

Acord per comprar les urnes i compte enrere a França, entre les claus del dia

"Valverde espera el Barça", a la portada de l'Sport

The PNB, to the rescue of Rajoy and the Basque deal

Catalan economy finds new gear, grows 0.7% in first quarter

PUBLICITAT

ara.cat

© ARA Manifest fundacional | Qui som | Publicitat | Avís legal | Contacte | Generalitat de Catalunya Departament de la Presidència