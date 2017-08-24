Publicitat
Publicitat

THE NOTE

Catalan or that annoying obstinacy

Esther Vera

Twitter Facebook 0
Google Plus Linked In
Mes

0 Comments Send friend Print

This thing about speaking Catalan is nothing short of an annoying obstinacy. In fact, for a native Spanish speaker Catalan is an impenetrable language which —as everyone knows— is closely related to Japanese.

Holding press conferences where reporters are allowed to ask questions is merely a way for them to go on and on for no reason and expecting them to report beyond the neat press release. If you are a government minister, why take questions when you are free to make a statement riddled with propaganda, instead of supplying information? Why announce that a dangerous terrorist remains at large when you can state that the jihadi cell has been taken out? In fact, official statements in Catalan, Spanish, French and English only muddle things up when there are 15 dead and over 100 wounded of over 30 different nationalities.

When reality becomes farcical, it is also an eye-opener for many. The events that we have witnessed in Catalonia in the last few days have stirred up so much filth and invited so much propaganda that some political practices which insult the public’s intelligence are unlikely to go on unchallenged. Likewise, it will become equally difficult to call a soldier a reporter. In the coming days we will see if the pointless chatter about the Catalan language and Catalonia’s self-rule is allowed to prevail by Spanish society or whether it is willing to have a serious talk about challenges as complex as the attraction of violence and the struggle between Islam and Islamism. I fear this will prove to be a rhetorical question.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

PUBLICITAT

El + vist

1

Les últimes imatges dels terroristes de Cambrils abans de l'atemptat

2

El pla inicial dels terroristes era atemptar a la Sagrada Família

3

Un sindicat dels Mossos demana que "no s'embruti" la seva actuació en els atemptats

4

Col·lectius feministes boicotegen el concert d'Itaca Band a les Festes de Sants

5

Els Mossos troben un cinturó d'explosius amb càrrega real entre les restes d'Alcanar

6

Unes consideracions urgents

Empar Moliner

7

La Casa del Rei diu que tenia permisos de les famílies per difondre fotos amb...

8

"Islam, religió de pau... eterna", la portada de 'Charlie Hebdo' sobre l'atemptat...

9

Mentides i proves falses a Antena 3

Mònica Planas

10

El PDECat defensa que la llei de transitorietat necessita "un mandat" per...

El + comentat

1

Un sindicat dels Mossos demana que "no s'embruti" la seva actuació en els atemptats

165 Comentaris

2

Així es va omplint, tram per tram, l'acte de la diada de l'Onze de Setembre

88 Comentaris

3

Unes consideracions urgents

37 Comentaris

4

Un jutge va perdonar l'expulsió de l'imam de Ripoll pel seu "arrelament"

21 Comentaris

5

Canvi de rumb a última hora en el fitxatge de Seri

21 Comentaris

6

"Islam, religió de pau... eterna", la portada de 'Charlie Hebdo' sobre l'atemptat...

23 Comentaris

7

Un ex tinent general de l'exèrcit de terra afirma que amb la Guàrdia Civil...

34 Comentaris

8

Què diu el reglament de l'Europol sobre l'accés dels Mossos a la informació?

13 Comentaris

9

Divorci a la barcelonista

8 Comentaris

10

La Casa del Rei diu que tenia permisos de les famílies per difondre fotos amb...

47 Comentaris

PUBLICITAT

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

La baixada als inferns de PJ Harvey

Tesla Model X vs. Lamborghini Aventador: qui és més ràpid? (Vídeo)

Turull assegura que els Mossos no van rebre "cap comunicació oficial" de Bèlgica

Ellen DeGeneres, la més ben pagada de la televisió dels EUA

Catalunya Ràdio cobrirà la manifestació de dissabte i l'Alabès-Barça s'emetrà per les freqüències d'iCat

PUBLICITAT

ara.cat

© ARA Manifest fundacional | Qui som | Publicitat | Avís legal | Contacte | Generalitat de Catalunya Departament de la Presidència