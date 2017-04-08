Delegation of US congressmen will meet Catalan president Puigdemont in Barcelona to discuss independence process

The internationalisation of the Catalan independence process continues. Following last month’s visit to the United States by Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, a delegation from the US House of Representatives will travel to Barcelona this weekend to meet with representatives of the Catalan government and discuss the independence process. As reported by 'El Nacional' and confirmed to this newspaper by government sources, the US delegation will include the Republican chair of the Subcommittee on Europe, Dana Rohrabacher, and the Democrat Brian Higgins.

The US representatives will meet with president Puigdemont as well as vice-president Oriol Junqueras and ministers Raül Romeva and Neus Munté. Government sources highlight that the meeting is the result of the president’s visit to the United States in late March.

Puigdemont had already met Rohrabacher during that visit. Then, he said that the aim of the meetings is to raise awareness of what is happening in Catalonia among “people who are very interested in it”. "They are aware of the current status of the independence movement and are very attentive to whatever happens", he said, adding that in the United States "they are used to solving issues by voting".

Rohrabacher is a Republican congressman for California, whilst Brian Higgins is a New York Democrat. They’ve also shown interest in meeting with the Speaker of the Catalan parliament, Carme Forcadell, and the mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau.