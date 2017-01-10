Publicitat
Publicitat

VV’s diary

8/1: Does Bavaria have the right?

VICENÇ VILLATORO

Twitter Facebook 0
Google Plus Linked In
Mes

0 Comments Send friend Print

If a political party with a two percent share of the vote and no institutional representation asks if a territory can exercise the right to self-determination, such a request does not present a serious political problem and one could refuse to respond or reply with knee-jerk legal arguments. This is what has just happened in Bavaria. But if in Bavaria a group of parties that represent eighty percent of the electorate, who control the state government and have an absolute majority in the Bavarian parliament, as well as heading the vast majority of town councils, were to ask for a referendum on self-determination, Germany would have a political problem and I am convinced that it would offer a political response, not a knee-jerk legal response, because its democratic sensibilities would require it. Because the right to self-determination is not abstract and theoretical, essentialist. It is political. And what gives one the right to self-determination are neither constitutions and statutes, nor history or language... It is the majority will of the citizens of a territory to exercise this right. Bavaria may have such a specific personality as Catalonia (or not). But there, two percent of the population wish to exercise their right to self-determination, whereas here eighty percent wish to do so. This is the difference.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

PUBLICITAT

El + vist

1

Un dirigent del PP d'Andalusia desmeteix el tòpics sobre els catalans que ell...

2

Piqué, a l'àrbitre de Vila-real: "Els dones els tres punts i no fa falta jugar més"

3

El jutge investiga el pare de la Nadia per explotar-la sexualment amb pornografia...

4

Anna Gabriel, sobre Junts pel Sí: "Ens han volgut eliminar"

5

Ens arribarà el fred siberià d'Europa?

6

'La Sexta noche' i la dignitat dels convidats

Mònica Planas

7

Diari ARA 10 de gener de 2017

8

Mor el metge Joan Rodés, un dels científics més influents en la recerca catalana

9

Junqueras avisa Sáenz de Santamaría que el referèndum es farà tot i la nova...

10

Bauman, el pessimista esperançat

Carles Capdevila

El + comentat

1

Anna Gabriel, sobre Junts pel Sí: "Ens han volgut eliminar"

106 Comentaris

2

L'electricitat és un 150% més cara que fa un any

15 Comentaris

3

L'expresident dels inspectors acusa Hisenda de perseguir més les treballadores de...

10 Comentaris

4

Defensa tenia l'informe del Iak-42 abans de la investidura de Rajoy

17 Comentaris

5

El Govern reclama a Santamaría que doni resposta als 46 punts que Puigdemont va...

11 Comentaris

6

'La Sexta noche' i la dignitat dels convidats

20 Comentaris

7

Coscubiela lamenta "un any perdut" amb el Govern Puigdemont

15 Comentaris

8

Piqué, a l'àrbitre de Vila-real: "Els dones els tres punts i no fa falta jugar més"

28 Comentaris

9

El jutge investiga el pare de la Nadia per explotar-la sexualment amb pornografia...

14 Comentaris

10

Els 'comuns' registren diversos noms per al nou partit per evitar el cas de...

11 Comentaris

PUBLICITAT

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Sí, ministra

8/1: Does Bavaria have the right?

'Streep for president'

Salvar CatalunyaCaixa va costar més diners públics que Bankia

Podem recull demandes arreu de Catalunya per incorporar al nou partit

PUBLICITAT