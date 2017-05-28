European Parliament VP Dimitrios Papadimoulis voices support for independence referendum

After the Vice-president of the European Parliament, Dimitrios Papadimoulis (Syriza), signed the Manifesto of the National Pact for the Referendum on March 4th, Catalunya En Comú (“Catalonia in Common”) today exhibited the Syriza leader's support for Catalonia’s independence referendum. Papadimoulis is, together with Austrian Ulrike Lunacek, one of 14 parliamentary vice-presidents and, as such, the highest-ranking European elected official to support the manifesto publicly. The Greek leader called for "a democratic political solution for Catalonia, so that Catalans can exercise their right to decide". The vice-president noted that "the vast majority of Catalans want a referendum", and urged the opening of "negotiations" with an "open mind" to find "intelligent solutions" for the pro-independence process.



For this reason, he insisted that "the political battle" must end and turn into “a dialogue" that ends the deadlock imposed by the Spanish government. The Coordinator of Catalunya En Comú, Xavier Domènech, thanked the European vice-president for his support of the referendum, stressing that "he is one of the most important figures that we have in favor of the right to decide". The MP used the Greek politician's support as an example "to continue working to gather strength in the face of Rajoy's blockade". Along the same line, he noted that "support for a referendum is growing in Europe, but also within Spain, where a third of representatives in Madrid’s parliament endorse the right to decide". Domènech added that "we will continue working to broaden this space and remove the PP from power".



Position announcement in July



After the Podemos leadership endorsed a new 9-N consultation yesterday, Domènech announced that his party will adopt a position on a unilateral referendum during the first week in July. At the same time he said that it will not be "a final proposal" because "there are still many elements to be decided, such as to what extent it can be an effective referendum, whether all citizens of Catalonia will have a say, if it will include protection for public workers, and what the role of the Catalan Police force will be". In any case, he made it clear that when "faced with the repressive policies of the Spanish government, it is legitimate to mount a democratic challenge, but it must be done the right way, with a proposal for moving forward while gathering strength".