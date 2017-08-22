Publicitat
Publicitat

THE NOTE

Fear of freedom

Claiming that modern, secular states are lacking in values is deeply perverse

Esther Vera

Twitter Facebook 0
Google Plus Linked In
Mes

0 Comments Send friend Print

We have a problem and, at the end of the day, it is but the fear of freedom itself. I once heard a radical imam in a Nordic country state that “the West’s lack of values” explains the infatuation of some European youngsters with Islamism. Lack of values? Claiming that modern, secular states are lacking in values is deeply perverse. Life might be easier when an almighty God determines the way you are supposed to behave, with laws set in stone that dictate your role in society and within the family, even if messianic Salafism presents you with a “heroic opportunity” to leave behind your daily drudgery. In particular, it is more convenient to live by an ironclad doctrine such as Salafism if you are a man; more so if seven virgins await in paradise.

The value of our society lies precisely in the fact that it faces the freedom of the dissenters in a democratic, civic, deliberately inclusive manner. This is a society where highly diverse communities —in terms of their moral, ideology and religion— are allowed to live without having their specificity choked. To claim that our society has no values is tantamount to justifying intransigence and, ultimately, violence. Democracy is our fundamental value, which also means standing up for diversity, human rights and equality. We must collectively defend the social rules we live by, as it is our lives that are at stake. Sometimes literally.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

PUBLICITAT

El + vist

1

Els Mossos abaten a trets l'home buscat per l'atemptat de la Rambla

2

Com era Younes Abouyaaqoub?

3

Els impostos de Jordi González

Mònica Planas

4

El paquet sospitós pel qual s'han desallotjat l'inici de la Rambla i el carrer...

5

Alguns periodistes reclamen que la roda de premsa sobre l'atac a la Rambla sigui...

6

El conductor de la furgoneta de la Rambla és Younes Abouyaaqoub, encara desaparegut

7

Almenys un mort a Marsella després que un cotxe s'estavelli contra dues estacions...

8

"Younes, caçat", portada de la Razón

9

Dos atemptats amb víctimes de 35 nacionalitats

10

On s’amagava Abouyaaqoub? Les incògnites pendents

Enric Borràs

El + comentat

1

Així es va omplint, tram per tram, l'acte de la diada de l'Onze de Setembre

80 Comentaris

2

Enric Millo: "Qualsevol que intenti vincular un atemptat amb un debat polític...

48 Comentaris

3

El conductor de la furgoneta de la Rambla és Younes Abouyaaqoub, encara desaparegut

28 Comentaris

4

Els impostos de Jordi González

36 Comentaris

5

Neymar: "Per a mi no és la gent que hauria d'estar dirigint el Barça"

14 Comentaris

6

Els Mossos abaten a trets l'home buscat per l'atemptat de la Rambla

69 Comentaris

7

Podem defensa que el rei s'ha d'implicar en els actes posteriors als atemptats i...

31 Comentaris

8

La sang

16 Comentaris

9

Alguns periodistes reclamen que la roda de premsa sobre l'atac a la Rambla sigui...

44 Comentaris

10

Colau assegura que la manifestació d'aquest dissabte l'encapçalarà "la ciutadania"

20 Comentaris

PUBLICITAT

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Trump amplia tropes a l'Afganistan

Els detinguts pels atemptats de Barcelona i Cambrils ja són a l'Audiència Nacional

"Seri, tancat!": el mercat de fitxatges, protagonista de les portades

Petit canvi de temps demà a última hora

Catalan police to be granted access to Europol’s data from September

PUBLICITAT

ara.cat

© ARA Manifest fundacional | Qui som | Publicitat | Avís legal | Contacte | Generalitat de Catalunya Departament de la Presidència