Ferrari Land wants to be Port Aventura’s passport to 5 million visitors

Although it won’t open to the public until this Friday, Ferrari Land, Port Aventura World’s new themed zone and the largest investment in its twenty-two year long history, was inaugurated this morning with an ambitious objective: to push the theme park from 4 million visitors a year to 5 million. The ribbon was cut by the president of Port Aventura, Artur Mas Sardà, accompanied by Piero Ferrari, son of the legendary creator of the Italian car brand.

To achieve this 5 million visitor goal, Ferrari Land will have to lure strategic markets like Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and Scandinavia, currently of little significance to the Costa Daurada (the “Golden Coast” in Tarragona province, Catalonia). Investors have faith in the pull of the world of cars and, specifically, that of the Cavallino Rampante “prancing horse” in these countries.

At the same time, they are also obviously seeking to increase visitor numbers from markets they have already consolidated, like Spain, the United Kingdom, France and Russia. Port Aventura’s general manager, Fernando Aldecoa, highlighted that "55% of our visitors already come from abroad, but Ferrari Land should allow us to move forward with the internationalisation of the park". Aldecoa stated that, with the new investment, Port Aventura should be able to consolidate its transformation "from being just a theme park to being a destination in itself, a leader in Europe in the family leisure sector".

Ferrari Land required an investment of 100 million euros, entirely put up by Port Aventura. The Italian brand has allowed the use of their name and directed the conception of their first themed area in Europe, the second in the world after Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi. Construction was completed within two years and involved 500 workers and some fifty companies.

The complex occupies an area of 70,000 square metres right next to Port Aventura. Of the 11 rides, stand outs are the Ferrari Experience, the car-shaped building which is the complex’s nerve centre, and Red Force, Europe’s tallest rollercoaster, which allows you to experience a vertical fall from 112 metres, reaching speeds of 180 kilometres per hour in 5 seconds. Simulators, circuits and rides for children round out the offerings, which also include a zone themed after the transalpine countryside, with shops and restaurants and replicas of typical Italian buildings.

The Ferrari company has emphasised how important their bet on Ferrari Land is for them. Spokespeople for the company have praised the park’s faithful representation of their world and their journey from being "a small workshop to being a global icon". Ferrari are delighted with their Port Aventura partnership: "We’ve been in the best hands, we needed the best creative talent and innovation ability, and the result is a resounding success”. Piero Ferrari lauded the park’s innovations aimed at rousing emotions, and not only in fans of Ferrari, but also in the general public.



