Frivolous or irresponsible?

The level of frivolity or irresponsibility of Santi Vidal became apparent last Thursday, and left Esquerra Republicana and the government stupefied. The words of the senator and former judge claiming that the government had tax information on all Catalans —and encouraging the public while admitting this is against the law— were a huge error.



If it is true that the Catalan government has these data (which the Treasury denies), it would be illegal and, as such, politically inadmissible. If it's not true and Vidal was trying to make himself seem important by misinterpreting or exaggerating information, or talking out of hand, it is a frivolity unworthy of the process in which the Catalan society is immersed.



Whoever believes that a statement like this will not have repercussions for those who are eager to portray the situation as a collective delirium by a few visionaries, is clearly mistaken. Vidal has managed to shoot the government and the process itself in the foot.



Politics, as the former judge knows full well, has serious consequences in the lives of the people, who deserve respect and transparency. To provide information on the sly, or make reports so as to keep public opinion motivated, is not very serious. The Treasury department yesterday denied Vidal's words, but he re-confirmed them. The ammunition that this gave to the parliamentary opposition and to the central government in Madrid was an invaluable service against the image and solvency of the Catalan government.



Instead of showing that the independence movement is magic, respect for the people requires a serious, detailed, and respectful debate.