New Year’s resolutions for 2017

Dear 2017, the recently departed 2016 was a bumpy ride. We ran front pages we would have preferred not to have written, dedicated to Brexit, Donald Trump’s victory, Europe’s impotence with respect to the refugee crisis, the destruction of Syria, Islamist violence, the power of ignorance and the response to it. But we also ran front pages dedicated to research, education, the passion for knowledge, the determination to build a better country and economic recovery. 2017 begins with many unanswered questions for all of us: whether Trump is as dangerous as he sounds, whether Putin will persist with his imperial aspirations, whether Europe will have learnt from its past and uphold the values of peace, cooperation and tolerance that founded the Union. Whether the Catalans will vote in a referendum or a constituent election and what the balance of power will be. Nevertheless, right now 2017 is a blank page on which we who make your newspaper can write our list of New Year’s resolutions: that we continue to be European, that we continue to believe in the transformative capacity of politics, that we are freer every day, that we fight to be worthy of the trust you place in us, that we listen to the people, that we report on the good news, that we give women the visibility they deserve, that we believe in the idealists and denounce the cheats, that we are not intimidated by the powerful, that we reflect the values of the greats who have preceded us in the dream of a clean, noble, cultured, rich, free, wide-awake and happy country.