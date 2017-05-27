Publicitat
Publicitat

NOTES

Operation Narrative

ESTHER VERA

Twitter Facebook 0
Google Plus Linked In
Mes

0 Comments Send friend Print

First it was the contempt that stems from the arrogance bestowed by centuries of power-wielding. Then came Operation Catalonia and the fake reports “fine-tuned” by the prosecutor's office. Later still, they staged Operation Dialogue, which basically involved dropping Llanos de Luna and trips to Barcelona by the Spanish Vice-president accompanied by Enric Millo, who should not rule out the possibility of ending up as viceroy some day, given the pace of threats from Madrid.

Now we are witnessing a new operation focused on winning the narrative. With the aim of holding a referendum on independence, the Catalan government has framed its demand around democratic respectability, while the Spanish government is now focused on casting doubt on the legitimacy of the process. That is what Rajoy is hoping to achieve when he states that he "will not tolerate" the defiance of a referendum because it is illegal and antidemocratic. When his Defense Minister speaks of the Catalan Parliament's "coup d'état" (if it passes the Law of Legal Transitoriness, the contents of which are still unknown), she is also endorsing the same strategy. It will be essential for Catalonia’s public opinion to know, in advance and in detail, what Parliament is aiming to pass.

Meanwhile, it is always a step in the right direction when the leadership of the PP is protesting generically against military coups. It is a historic step, especially after watching Spain’s former Justice Minister with other pall-bearers at his father-in-law’s funeral amidst cries of "Cara al sol" (a fascist anthem) only a few months ago. Meanwhile, Franco’s remains are off-limits in his sinister mausoleum, despite the opinion of a Congressional majority. They are making progress.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

PUBLICITAT

El + vist

1

Els 30 centres que iniciaran la transformació d'Escola Nova 21

2

Jordi Pujol reclama "mobilització" davant la "dissolució lenta" que l'Estat...

3

El (meravellós) còctel dels cònjuges de l'OTAN

4

La Moncloa insinua que li pot prendre competències a Catalunya: "A diferència...

5

El vicepresident del Parlament Europeu, Dimitrios Papadimoulis, escenifica el...

6

Joan Laporta: “Al món es vincula el Barça amb una organització criminal”

Antoni Bassas

7

Kilian Jornet ultima un segon ascens a l'Everest

8

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: "'Vaya usted al Congreso', Rosell i Laporta"

Antoni Bassas

9

"El govern espanyol constata que el secessionisme 'accelera' cap a un punt de no...

10

Diari ARA 27 de maig de 2017

El + comentat

1

La Moncloa insinua que li pot prendre competències a Catalunya: "A diferència...

80 Comentaris

2

Jordi Pujol reclama "mobilització" davant la "dissolució lenta" que l'Estat...

58 Comentaris

3

Les entitats exigeixen obrir ja la via unilateral

13 Comentaris

4

Joan Laporta: “Al món es vincula el Barça amb una organització criminal”

18 Comentaris

5

El tribunal del cas Palau rebutja que el Consorci canviï les seves conclusions i...

14 Comentaris

6

Secretari d'Hisenda: "Catalunya començarà a recaptar quan el procés estigui madur"

7 Comentaris

7

Maniobres per minimitzar la caiguda de Sandro Rosell

12 Comentaris

8

Asens demana responsabilitats al Govern si el Consorci del Palau no recupera els...

5 Comentaris

9

Notes sobre el Procés (13)

10 Comentaris

10

El vicepresident del Parlament Europeu, Dimitrios Papadimoulis, escenifica el...

13 Comentaris

PUBLICITAT

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Ariana Grande tornarà a Manchester per fer un concert benèfic

Una comissió d'investigació analitzarà la gestió dels centres de menors valencians

Quatre morts, entre els quals un nadó, en l'incendi d'un edifici a Bilbao

Cap de setmana estiuenc abans d'un retorn a l'ambient primaveral

Mascarell: "Tinc ganes de repensar la ciutat de Barcelona i faré tot el possible perquè així sigui"

PUBLICITAT

ara.cat

© ARA Manifest fundacional | Qui som | Publicitat | Avís legal | Contacte | Generalitat de Catalunya Departament de la Presidència