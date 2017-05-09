Pride wins over fear

The French have saved the idea of France. The idea of France that De Gaulle spoke of, which embodies the values of freedom, equality and fraternity. The idea of the inclusive Republic, the exporter of human rights and the builder of a better Europe. Nevertheless, the battle against fear will be hard-fought and it is only just beginning. Emmanuel Macron takes charge of the Elysée Palace with a grave demeanour, while recognizing the anger and anxiety of many voters and the country’s divided nature. While admitting that "our civilization (is the one which) is at stake". Threatened by inequality, by the transformation of the economy, by immigration, by Islamist terrorism.



Macron is a typical French liberal, who finds support from the centre and from moderate socialism. He has one month to build a cross-party majority to win the upcoming legislative election and thus avoid a stalemate between the president and a hostile executive branch and parliament. Le Pen's campaign began the very moment she admitted defeat, as she announced a political facelift to conceal the National Front’s initials based on the struggle of "patriots against globalists".



In the coming days, Macron’s capacity for integration will be put to the test, together with his ability to strike a balance between the liberalisation needed by a state with a huge public sector and the social support demanded by the current economic situation and existing inequalities. The French have overcome their fear and have stayed true to their history. Europe can breathe a sigh of relief.