Publicitat
Publicitat

NOTES

Pride wins over fear

ESTHER VERA

Twitter Facebook 0
Google Plus Linked In
Mes

0 Comments Send friend Print

The French have saved the idea of France. The idea of France that De Gaulle spoke of, which embodies the values of freedom, equality and fraternity. The idea of the inclusive Republic, the exporter of human rights and the builder of a better Europe. Nevertheless, the battle against fear will be hard-fought and it is only just beginning. Emmanuel Macron takes charge of the Elysée Palace with a grave demeanour, while recognizing the anger and anxiety of many voters and the country’s divided nature. While admitting that "our civilization (is the one which) is at stake". Threatened by inequality, by the transformation of the economy, by immigration, by Islamist terrorism.

Macron is a typical French liberal, who finds support from the centre and from moderate socialism. He has one month to build a cross-party majority to win the upcoming legislative election and thus avoid a stalemate between the president and a hostile executive branch and parliament. Le Pen's campaign began the very moment she admitted defeat, as she announced a political facelift to conceal the National Front’s initials based on the struggle of "patriots against globalists".

In the coming days, Macron’s capacity for integration will be put to the test, together with his ability to strike a balance between the liberalisation needed by a state with a huge public sector and the social support demanded by the current economic situation and existing inequalities. The French have overcome their fear and have stayed true to their history. Europe can breathe a sigh of relief.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

PUBLICITAT

El + vist

1

"Soc la mare superiora, traspassi dos missals": el llenguatge en clau de...

Maiol Roger

2

Emmanuel i Brigitte, un tàndem perfecte que es porta 24 anys

3

El castell inflable de Caldes estava mal amarrat i no tenia permís

4

Estimada Marta...

Empar Moliner

5

Les 10 pel·lícules que no et pots perdre de la Festa del Cinema

6

La policia xifra en 69 milions d'euros el "benefici no justificat" dels Pujol

7

"No esteu soles": el clam de suport del sobiranisme a Forcadell i Simó

8

Alerta pels nous mètodes que inciten al suïcidi a internet

9

L'opositor rus Alexei Navalni visita Barcelona per tractar-se

10

Forcadell: "No ens doblegarem davant la voluntat censora d'aquells que volen...

El + comentat

1

El PP veu el "model" del Procés "esgotat": "Cada cop els acompanya menys gent"

75 Comentaris

2

"Soc la mare superiora, traspassi dos missals": el llenguatge en clau de...

64 Comentaris

3

Santamaría afirma que els polítics independentistes fan servir Forcadell com a...

64 Comentaris

4

El Barça s'adhereix al Pacte Nacional pel Referèndum

32 Comentaris

5

Estimada Marta...

28 Comentaris

6

El Congrés votarà si s'ha de treure Franco del Valle de los Caídos

16 Comentaris

7

No trauràs conclusions en va

16 Comentaris

8

Camps creu "impossible" que hi hagués 1.000 milions de sobrecost en la...

8 Comentaris

9

El castell inflable de Caldes estava mal amarrat i no tenia permís

18 Comentaris

10

"No esteu soles": el clam de suport del sobiranisme a Forcadell i Simó

18 Comentaris

PUBLICITAT

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Freixenet i Codorníu van rebre 5,6 milions d'ajudes públiques, segons 'Expansión'

RTVE es prepara per a Eurovisió amb l’emissió de les semifinals

Netflix confirma la segona temporada de ‘Por 13 razones’

Maradona: “Messi semblava més un peluix que un jugador de futbol”

Forcadell: "We refuse to bow to the censorship of those who seek to curtail parliamentary debate"

PUBLICITAT

ara.cat

© ARA Manifest fundacional | Qui som | Publicitat | Avís legal | Contacte | Generalitat de Catalunya Departament de la Presidència