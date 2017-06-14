Prosecutor asks to add announcement of referendum date and question to complaint against Borràs over ballot boxes

The Catalan Prosecutor has filed a motion with the Catalan High Court (TSJC, in Catalan) asking it to take into account the announcement by Carles Puigdemont, President of the Generalitat, of the referendum's date and question, as reported by Spanish daily El Mundo and confirmed by ARA.



The prosecution is asking that this information be added to the complaint filed in court against Meritxell Borràs, Catalonia’s Minister for the Administration, and Francesc Esteve, Secretary General of the ministry, over the announcement of the purchase of ballot boxes. According to the Prosecutor, the Catalan government's announcement of the consultation on 1 October "reinforces" its intention to use the ballot boxes for a "secession referendum".



Last Friday, the Catalan government announced its intention to hold a referendum on 1 October without the approval of the Spanish authorities. The Prosecutor has interpreted Puigdemont's announcement as being related to Borràs' news about the purchase of ballot boxes --in fact, a number of companies have already submitted bids for the contract-- despite the fact that Catalonia has the right to purchase them for electoral processes.



"Although the announcement is not attached to any legal resolution of any consequence, there is no doubt that it is an enormously important fact when considering the misuse of the material to be supplied" noted the Prosecutor in the text, which also makes reference to the event that grassroots organizations held on Sunday in Montjuïc, as an example of the "reaffirmation" of support for the referendum and which "completed the formal announcement" of the date and question.



The Prosecutor's office also warned companies that have submitted bids to supply the ballot boxes. In fact, the written brief states that "the acquisition process for ballot boxes has advanced " and includes the names of the two companies that have submitted bids in this tender --"Suministros Integrales Futbida, S.L., and Plastic Express S.L.". In this way, the Prosecutor is warning them that "they could be aiding the defendants' ends" and thereby participating in an "unlawful expenditure".