Puigdemont calls for the judiciary to be "freed" from political issues that "are not its responsibility"

During an event to commemorate Justice Day held in the Government Palace this Tuesday, the President of the Catalan Government, Carles Puigdemont, called for the judiciary to be "freed" from political issues and not to lose its "close ties" with "freedom, human rights and the defence of the underprivileged".



Coinciding with the independence movement’s condemnation of the judicialization of the process and accusations from the Spanish government that the law has been broken, Puigdemont defended the rule of law and the actions of public employees, underlining the need for an "independent" judiciary, with sufficient financial and material resources.



During his speech to the top brass Catalonia’s judicial world Puigdemont declared that "The judicialization of politics is not a good thing and the judiciary needs to be freed from a duty which is not their responsibility". He also noted that the Spanish government’s continual recourse to the courts is not beneficial to those that work in the legal system, as it obliges them to rule on issues that the Catalan government believes are political.



Puigdemont also called on the Spanish government to comply with European rulings, noting that, according to the Council of Europe, Spain ranks third in terms of the number of cases pending against it and number one in terms of violating resolutions passed by the Court of Justice of the European Union. He also demanded increased spending and resources, since Spain hovers below the European Union average.



Finally, Puigdemont called for greater use of Catalan in the judicial sphere, declaring that 92% of rulings are not written in Catalan.