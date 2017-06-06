The Venice Commission would endorse an independence vote that had Madrid’s consent

It has taken the Venice Commission less than a week to reply to the Catalan president’s letter asking for its “collaboration” to hold an independence referendum that Madrid might consent to, following several snubs by the Spanish authorities. On Friday, the European body replied to Puigdemont’s letter and its report stresses that the Catalan authorities would be expected to reach an agreement with Madrid in accordance with “the Constitution and any other applicable legislation” in order to hold such a vote. The Catalan government has taken the idea on board and, once again, it is up to Madrid to make the next move.



The Catalan president himself made this clear on Instagram, when he wrote: “A fine response from the Venice Commission. It endorses our position and implies that we should come to an agreement about holding a referendum”. As a matter of fact, the Commission’s letter states that the “cooperation” requested by the Catalan government from this European institution would also need to be “sanctioned by the Spanish authorities”. For this reason the President of the Venice Commission, Gianni Buquicchio, has also sent a copy of the document to Spain’s permanent representative to the Council of Europe, Luis Javier Gil Catalina.



This is precisely the gesture which the Catalan government regards as a cue for Madrid to make concessions and agree to hold a referendum. Government sources have told this newspaper that such a prompt reply suggests that there is a “keen interest” for Catalonia’s independence process and that a direct message has been sent to Rajoy’s government in the hope that Madrid will “make a move and agree to allow the vote”.



Catalonia’s PDECat sees the matter in the same way and advocates “unilateral action” if Madrid refuses to allow a referendum, as stated yesterday by the party’s organisation coordinator, David Bonvehí. However, a unilateral path would not be endorsed by the Venice Commission, as Josep Maria Castellà —one of its legal experts— warned in an interview with Europa Press. “One cannot claim democratic legitimacy over or against the rule of law”, he noted.



Spain offers Madrid’s parliament, once more



The Spanish government’s interpretation of the letter was the exact opposite of Catalonia’s. Spanish Health Minister Dolors Montserrat remarked that it was proof of the end of the independence process and, once again, urged Carles Puigdemont to address the Spanish parliament about the referendum. In fact, Fernando Martínez-Maillo —the PP’s general coordinator— stated that Puigdemont would be “welcomed with open arms”, but the Spanish government’s position would not change.



Only a few days before the Catalan government announces the date and the question of the referendum, the Venice Commission has stated that the only condition for an independence vote to be valid is for it to be negotiated with Madrid. Nevertheless, the Spanish government keeps refusing to discuss the vote.