NOTES

The cock of the roost

Trump made a speech aimed at individuals, whipping up fear of the outside world and those who are different, imposing his opinion

ESTHER VERA

The good thing about having Donald Trump as the US president is that he does not disappoint. Throughout his campaign he behaved like a hooligan and he boasts of having enormous stability. In the first press conference given by the president-elect, who will formally take office on 20 January, Trump employed his usual bullying, boastful tone. He reiterated that he will build a wall on the border with Mexico, to be paid for by the Mexicans -even though they are unaware of the fact-, admitted that Russia may have interfered in the election campaign and promised millions of jobs without specifying how he will deliver them. The highpoint of the press conference came when he refused to answer questions from the CNN correspondent, declaring that his organisation "is terrible" and repeatedly insisting he keep quiet. The BBC was treated with the same level of contempt. The same day, Obama gave his farewell address, asking the voters not to retreat into the comfort of their own bubbles, that differences enrich us and that the other deserves respect. Trump, on the other hand, made a speech aimed at individuals, whipping up fear of the outside world and those who are different, imposing his opinion. Taking into account the limits of politics and the results of Obama’s term in office, we have seen, on the one hand, a speech aimed at citizens which appeals to civic values and respect for the other and on the other, an authoritarian, confrontational speech that presents the outside world as if were the gateway to hell. The country of the freedom of speech ought to react against those that may erode its foundations. Roosevelt would have wept, while declaring that we have nothing to fear but fear itself.

