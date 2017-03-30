Publicitat
Publicitat

NOTES

The molehill and commuter trains

ESTHER VERA

Twitter Facebook 0
Google Plus Linked In
Mes

0 Comments Send friend Print

Yesterday Mariano Rajoy and some members of his government landed in Catalonia by land, sea, and friendly press with an offer labeled as "one you cannot resist”. Recognizing that infrastructure investments are necessary, Mariano Rajoy called for "harmony", and to win the "battle of moderation, responsibility, and good sense" in Catalonia.

It is an interesting message --who isn't in favor of moderation and good sense? The main problem is that his proposal comes a few years late, after much humiliation and his credibility hitting an all-time low. Rajoy answered himself when he spoke of "the delicate fabric of which confidence is woven, and how hard it is to mend". He was referring to economic confidence before a business audience, but the phrase has a clear political interpretation, as well.

What credibility does the PP government have when it speaks of dialogue? What credibility do those who petitioned against the Catalan Statute have? What credibility remains to those who didn't vote for the Spanish Constitution in 1978 but now hold it as sacred, who haven't complied with financing agreements, who haven't carried out budgets for public investment, who have tried to route the Mediterranean Railway Corridor through Madrid, who portray the FLA (Autonomous Liquidity Fund) as a handout when Catalonia wouldn't have to go into debt if it had control over its own tax revenue?

There are some who hope that the independence process will be more like a molehill than a mountain. Dialogue? Sure, but first there must be respect and credibility.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

PUBLICITAT

El + vist

1

L'acusació de Piqué: qui és Marta Silva?

2

El Govern es podria veure obligat a crear 30.000 places de funcionari

3

Una acció veïnal denuncia una xarxa de 12 pisos turístics il·legals a Ciutat Vella

4

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: "Ja sabem com funciona això"

Antoni Bassas

5

Fachin desafia Iglesias i trenca l’acord amb els comuns

6

Piqué: "No m'agrada veure algunes autoritats al costat de Florentino a la llotja...

7

El Congrés retira a Homs l'acta de diputat

8

El Barça fa història i es classifica per a les semifinals de la Champions femenina

Natàlia Arroyo

9

Denuncien que el 80% de les inversions del corredor mediterrani estan vinculades...

10

Macbor, neix una nova marca de motos catalana

El + comentat

1

Mas i la CUP topen pel paper internacional de l'expresident

52 Comentaris

2

El Congrés retira a Homs l'acta de diputat

42 Comentaris

3

L'acusació de Piqué: qui és Marta Silva?

40 Comentaris

4

Piqué: "No m'agrada veure algunes autoritats al costat de Florentino a la llotja...

24 Comentaris

5

El govern espanyol nega que els 6.000 euros per a l'escolarització en castellà...

21 Comentaris

6

Quinze eurodiputats denuncien a Brussel·les el cas de “discriminació lingüística”...

17 Comentaris

7

Josep Lluís Bonet és "optimista" i es "creu" la promesa de Rajoy en inversions

50 Comentaris

8

El govern espanyol reclama a la Generalitat "seure a treballar com més aviat...

20 Comentaris

9

Fachin desafia Iglesias i trenca l’acord amb els comuns

24 Comentaris

10

Merkel fa una primera esmena a les intencions britàniques pel Brexit

16 Comentaris

PUBLICITAT

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Un terratrèmol de 3 graus sacseja de matinada la comarca de la Selva

El Govern podria crear 30.000 places de funcionari i quatre claus del dia

'Algú ho havia de dir', a la portada de l''Esportiu'

The molehill and commuter trains

Puigdemont doesn't believe Rajoy's announcement, calls for compliance guarantees

PUBLICITAT

ara.cat

© ARA Manifest fundacional | Qui som | Publicitat | Avís legal | Contacte | Generalitat de Catalunya Departament de la Presidència