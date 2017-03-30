The molehill and commuter trains

Yesterday Mariano Rajoy and some members of his government landed in Catalonia by land, sea, and friendly press with an offer labeled as "one you cannot resist”. Recognizing that infrastructure investments are necessary, Mariano Rajoy called for "harmony", and to win the "battle of moderation, responsibility, and good sense" in Catalonia.



It is an interesting message --who isn't in favor of moderation and good sense? The main problem is that his proposal comes a few years late, after much humiliation and his credibility hitting an all-time low. Rajoy answered himself when he spoke of "the delicate fabric of which confidence is woven, and how hard it is to mend". He was referring to economic confidence before a business audience, but the phrase has a clear political interpretation, as well.



What credibility does the PP government have when it speaks of dialogue? What credibility do those who petitioned against the Catalan Statute have? What credibility remains to those who didn't vote for the Spanish Constitution in 1978 but now hold it as sacred, who haven't complied with financing agreements, who haven't carried out budgets for public investment, who have tried to route the Mediterranean Railway Corridor through Madrid, who portray the FLA (Autonomous Liquidity Fund) as a handout when Catalonia wouldn't have to go into debt if it had control over its own tax revenue?



There are some who hope that the independence process will be more like a molehill than a mountain. Dialogue? Sure, but first there must be respect and credibility.