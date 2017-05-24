A slap in the face for the PSOE’s elites

The members of the Spanish socialist party have clearly shown their support for Pedro Sánchez in what will be remembered as a slap in the face for their party’s elites. The coherence behind Sanchez’s "no means no" in his refusal to support Rajoy’s investiture and the shenanigans behind the coup in which Díaz and the party’s barons speedily dismissed him, have turned Sánchez into a breath of fresh air within a PSOE controlled until now by the old guard and its friendly media. The barons’ support for the Queen of Andalusia (1), the same individuals who admitted not long ago that Díaz’s leadership would be unwelcome outside Andalusia, has proven to be lethal for her ambitions. The party’s members prefer a fresh approach, despite the many uncertainties that remain following Sanchez’ victory. He has displayed courage and determination, but also uncertainty on key matters such as the economy and how to resolve Spain’s regional issues.



Nowadays providing an alternative to Rajoy’s government is still very difficult, but more feasible than with Díaz at the helm. What would happen if Podemos were to back Sánchez as Prime Minister? The PSOE’s blank check for the investiture and the Spanish budget has already expired.



The Catalan Socialist Party (the PSOE’s regional branch) also wins with Sanchez’s victory, as his vision of reality is the least nationalistic within the PSOE. What will this mean in practice? Right now, the recognition of Catalonia as a cultural nationality, perhaps. Sánchez has given the PSC some breathing space, but no one should expect miracles. Sánchez’ victory speech was followed by the singing of the Internationale. The PSOE has begun a tentative lean towards the left.



(1) Susana Díaz is the regional president of Andalusia and was the apparatchiks’ favourite candidate to be the new leader of the PSOE