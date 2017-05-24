Publicitat
Publicitat

NOTES

A slap in the face for the PSOE’s elites

ESTHER VERA

Twitter Facebook 0
Google Plus Linked In
Mes

0 Comments Send friend Print

The members of the Spanish socialist party have clearly shown their support for Pedro Sánchez in what will be remembered as a slap in the face for their party’s elites. The coherence behind Sanchez’s "no means no" in his refusal to support Rajoy’s investiture and the shenanigans behind the coup in which Díaz and the party’s barons speedily dismissed him, have turned Sánchez into a breath of fresh air within a PSOE controlled until now by the old guard and its friendly media. The barons’ support for the Queen of Andalusia (1), the same individuals who admitted not long ago that Díaz’s leadership would be unwelcome outside Andalusia, has proven to be lethal for her ambitions. The party’s members prefer a fresh approach, despite the many uncertainties that remain following Sanchez’ victory. He has displayed courage and determination, but also uncertainty on key matters such as the economy and how to resolve Spain’s regional issues.

Nowadays providing an alternative to Rajoy’s government is still very difficult, but more feasible than with Díaz at the helm. What would happen if Podemos were to back Sánchez as Prime Minister? The PSOE’s blank check for the investiture and the Spanish budget has already expired.

The Catalan Socialist Party (the PSOE’s regional branch) also wins with Sanchez’s victory, as his vision of reality is the least nationalistic within the PSOE. What will this mean in practice? Right now, the recognition of Catalonia as a cultural nationality, perhaps. Sánchez has given the PSC some breathing space, but no one should expect miracles. Sánchez’ victory speech was followed by the singing of the Internationale. The PSOE has begun a tentative lean towards the left.

____________
Translator’s notes:

(1) Susana Díaz is the regional president of Andalusia and was the apparatchiks’ favourite candidate to be the new leader of the PSOE

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

PUBLICITAT

El + vist

1

Identificat el terrorista suïcida de Manchester

2

Norwegian començaria a volar "demà mateix" entre Barcelona i Tòquio si no fos pel...

3

La justícia acorrala Sandro Rosell

4

Què en sabem, de l'atemptat de Manchester?

5

Els periodistes de 'Público' asseguren que van entregar les gravacions senceres...

6

Josep Pujol Ferrusola: "Una persona no hauria de manar 23 anys i si vol manar 23...

Antoni Bassas

7

“El Kilian no pretén ni crear escola ni ser un mite, ell és ell i prou”

8

Les filles i la dona de Guardiola eren al Manchester Arena

9

Carta oberta a Catalunya

Maddalen Iriarte i Arnaldo Otegi

10

Una model amb la talla 34 denuncia que la van rebutjar en un càsting de Louis...

El + comentat

1

La justícia acorrala Sandro Rosell

51 Comentaris

2

Zoido assegura que la Generalitat gestionaria l'aeroport del Prat molt pitjor que...

57 Comentaris

3

Norwegian començaria a volar "demà mateix" entre Barcelona i Tòquio si no fos pel...

22 Comentaris

4

Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría: "La democràcia té el poder d'evitar un referèndum"

69 Comentaris

5

Els espanyols guanyen un 15% menys que els europeus

6 Comentaris

6

Els periodistes de 'Público' asseguren que van entregar les gravacions senceres...

11 Comentaris

7

Josep Pujol Ferrusola: "Una persona no hauria de manar 23 anys i si vol manar 23...

13 Comentaris

8

Méndez de Vigo i Cospedal afirmen que la llei de transitorietat és un "cop d'estat"

65 Comentaris

9

Identificat el terrorista suïcida de Manchester

31 Comentaris

10

Rajoy torna a rebutjar la petició de diàleg de Puigdemont i el repta: "Convenci...

41 Comentaris

PUBLICITAT

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

El Papa i Trump es reuneixen durant 20 minuts

La HBO mostra el pòster oficial de la nova temporada de 'Joc de trons'

EN DIRECTE Gordó nega qualsevol implicació en el cas 3%: "Sempre he actuat d'acord amb l'ordenament jurídic"

La justícia acorrala Sandro Rosell

Menjador escolar, espai educatiu

PUBLICITAT

ara.cat

© ARA Manifest fundacional | Qui som | Publicitat | Avís legal | Contacte | Generalitat de Catalunya Departament de la Presidència