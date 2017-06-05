Publicitat
Diversos morts en un tiroteig a Florida

Els fets han passat en un polígon industrial

Diverses persones han mort aquest dilluns en un tiroteig en un polígon industrial d'Orlando, a l'estat nord-americà de Florida, segons ha confirmat l'Oficina del xèrif del Comtat d'Orange, que ha assegurat que la situació s'ha estabilitzat i està sota control. 

El tiroteig es produeix en vigílies del primer aniversari de la matança en un club gai a la ciutat, on van morir 49 persones quan un home va irrompre armat al local.

