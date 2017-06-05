Diversos morts en un tiroteig a Florida

Diverses persones han mort aquest dilluns en un tiroteig en un polígon industrial d'Orlando, a l'estat nord-americà de Florida, segons ha confirmat l'Oficina del xèrif del Comtat d'Orange, que ha assegurat que la situació s'ha estabilitzat i està sota control.

OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate.