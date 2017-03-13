Sarah M. Gellar homenatja ‘Buffy, cazavampiros’ vint anys després
L'actriu ha recordat la sèrie amb una fotografia a Instagram
ARA Barcelona
Després que es complissin vint anys de l’estrena de Buffy, cazavampiros, l’actriu que la va protagonitzar, Sarah Michelle Gellar, ha homenatjat la ficció a través d’Instagram. “Com a actor, vols tenir un paper en què puguis deixar la teva empremta per ser recordat sempre. Jo, amb la Buffy, vaig tenir molt més: és una feminista que desafia la jerarquia de gènere”, recordava la intèrpret.
20 years ago today, I had the greatest privilege to bring Buffy to your tv screens for the first time. It was a long and challenging road to get there. First the movie, then a passed over pilot presentation, and eventually a mid season time slot on a little known network. That first season, we liked to think of ourselves as the little show that could. While we knew the potential, I don’t think any of us saw the lasting impact our show would have. As an actor, you wish for that one role where you can leave your mark and forever be remembered, with Buffy I got so much more. She’s a feminist challenge to gender hierarchy. Buffy may have been the Chosen One, but I was the lucky one. Thank you to Gail Berman for always believing there was a show in that movie. Thank you to Joss Whedon, for trusting me to give life to one of the greatest female characters ever created. Thank you to David, for always being my Angel. Thank you to James for understanding that while Buffy and Spike may have been love/hate, I have nothing but love for you. Alyson, as any woman knows, you are nothing without the love and support of great female friends, so thank you for being that. Michelle, you will always hold a key to my heart. Thank you to all the incredible actors for seven seasons of amazing performances. I would be remiss if I didn't mention the incredible crew that worked tirelessly (and also really tired) to bring this show to life. And lastly, but most importantly thank you to all of you, the fans. We made this show for you, and your unwavering support has kept this show going long past our seven years. You are everything. And always remember..."if the apocalypse comes, beep me" #buffyslays20
La ficció és una de les sèries que van marcar la televisió de finals dels 90, ja que es va fer un lloc a la graella de The Warner Bros fins al punt de mantenir-se en la petita pantalla durant set temporades. “Gràcies al David per ser sempre el meu àngel. Al James, per entendre que, mentre que la Buffy i el James tenien una relació d’amor-odi, jo només sentia amor per tu. També a l’ Alyson, ja que, com qualsevol dona sap, no ets ningú sense l’amor de les teves amigues, i a la Michelle, que sempre tindrà la clau del meu cor”, ha escrit Gellar en agraïment a l’equip amb qui va treballar.