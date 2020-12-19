The Government wants to make 14-F voting easier for Catalans living abroad

Voting in an election if one lives overseas has always been a source of complaint regarding all the obstacles encountered. With the pandemic, the situation could become even more complicated. To try to change this trend and make things easier, the Generalitat has formulated this Thursday two petitions to the Central Electoral Board (JEC). The first is that that citizens living abroad receive all the documentation to vote - the census card and the envelope - "the sooner the better", so they do not have to wait for the definitive proclamation of the candidacies to take place. The second is that these same citizens can download the ballots through "official links" on the Internet. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bernat Solé, has considered that, by doing this, a higher participation can be guaranteed.

On Tuesday 22nd December the elections to the Catalan Parliament will be officially called. From that day on, residents abroad will be able to apply to vote. If nothing changes, however, they will not receive the documentation until the nominations are official, which will still take a few more weeks. What the Generalitat is asking the JEC, therefore, is that the documentation can be sent to them immediately and that it does not include the ballots with the candidacies, which citizens would later download from the Internet. All this seeks to speed up as much as possible the whole process to receive the documentation and that these voters can formulate their vote with the maximum time margin possible.

Voting from abroad has always been a problem. The reception of documentation usually takes too long and many citizens do not have enough time to vote. For example, according to data provided by Solé himself, in the 2017 parliamentary elections there were 226,000 Catalans abroad and only 27,000 of them voted. If the JEC accepts the proposal, only citizens who vote abroad will be able to download the ballots. Those who live in Catalonia will not be able to do so, but they will receive them all at home through a letter sent to them by the Generalitat.

Meeting of the political parties

Solé has also confirmed that on Monday 21st the party committee created by the Government will meet again with the groups of the Parliament to discuss the exceptional measures that will have to be implemented to hold elections in a pandemic context. As the ARA advanced on Wednesday, the Government and the parties have already reached some agreements. For example, that there will be time slots in order to vote, although they will not be mandatory, but only recommended. In other words, vulnerable groups with the virus will be recommended to go at a certain time, citizens in quarantine at another time, and the rest in a third slot. Solé has insisted that all these measures would be easier to implement if Catalonia had its own electoral law, which it does not have due to the historical inability of the parties to reach an agreement.