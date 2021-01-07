Antoni Bassas' analysis: "Donald 'Nero' Trump"

The United States is living through historic times. What had to be a ceremonial session for the congressmen to legally ratify that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had won the elections and had become president and vice president of the United States, has ended up being the greatest act of violence against American Congress in more than two centuries. And it has resulted in four people killed, and dozens injured and detained.

Thousands of people overflowed the security of the Capitol, climbed stairs, broke glass, broke down doors, walked down the aisles, entered offices, sat in seats and in the chair of the President of the Senate...

The name of this is sedition, a violent revolt against institutions with the intention of bringing them down, rising up publicly and in a tumultuous manner to obtain or prevent by force the enactment or execution of a law: demonstrators were trying to stop the ratification of the presidential election result.

How did we get here? For years the media close to the Republican Party has presented the adversary as the enemy, and everything ended up exploding when an unscrupulous businessman by the name of Donald Trump won the elections and arrived at the White House through lies and blatant populism discrediting institutions and the media, and sowing mistrust among Americans, never offering a solution but looking for a culprit to excite the nerves of a society impoverished by successive crises and the breakdown of the social elevator.

When it was too late, Trump sent the protesters home with these words: "We cannot play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You're very special".

A few minutes earlier, President-elect Joe Biden, who is to be sworn in on those steps in a fortnight, said, "Let me be very clear, the scenes of chaos in the capital do not reflect the real America, they do not represent who we are".

Unfortunately, this is what America is: respect for the electoral process has been blown away.

In view of all these facts, the following must be stressed: the lack of personnel and security measures in the Capitol in the face of a demonstration announced and encouraged by the president himself is unacceptable, suspiciously unacceptable. I assure you that the Capitol is not so easy to enter. When Black Lives Matter people were demonstrating, they were stopped by the police. Never since 1814 had anyone entered the Capitol violently. The last ones were the British, and they were at war. However, yesterday there was a three-hour rampage.

If the seditious are the material authors of the crime and the police are the necessary cooperators by action or omission, the necessary intellectual cooperator is President Donald Trump, who has spent the last few months sowing doubt about the legality of electoral results that no state or federal authority questions. That the president of a democratic country should try to win the elections by lying about the process is what has led us here. And the cowardice and ethical resignation of the Republican Party, which has not raised its voice against Trump and his abuses, has also contributed.

For all these reasons, Trump should be removed from office and taken to court for breaking his oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution.

I don't think that will happen. There are 15 days left before Biden is sworn in and Trump has to leave the White House, and the institutions probably want to facilitate an honorable exit that doesn't further embarrass the international image of the United States. Nevertheless, what may happen in the next 15 days makes us fear for the worst in this dystopian America.

