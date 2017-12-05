Antoni Bassas’ analysis: “A ‘violent explosion’, your Honour? They can’t get away with saying that”

Judge Llarena has ruled that Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras, Home Affairs minister Joaquim Forn plus grassroots leaders Jordi Sànchez and Jordi Cuixart (ANC and Òminium Cultural, respectively) must be kept in remand pending trial without bail. But he has set a bail amount of €100,000 for the release of ministers Meritxell Borràs, Dolors Bassa, Josep Rull, Jordi Turull, Carles Mundó and Raül Romeva. Six out, four stay in. How come? Well, the judge believes that they are likely to reoffend with serious consequences. In his statement, Judge Lamela highlights the actions by Junqueras, Forn, Sànchez and Cuixart. Notice the language he uses: “Their contributions are instrumental to a violent explosion which, should it reoccur, would leave no room for correction or satisfaction to those affected”. What does the judge regard as a violent explosion? What he calls the “siege” of the HQ of the Catalan Finance Ministry on September 20.

“The risk of reoffending demands a higher degree of caution and rigour by this magistrate when striking a balance between the defendants’ right to be free and the right of the community to go about their daily business in a context that is devoid of any foreseeable risk of actions that might cause irreparable damage, not merely to the peaceful coexistence of families and society at large and their freedom to conduct business, but also to the general public’s physical integrity.

Judge Llarena concludes that, in the case of these four defendants, the risk that they might reoffend “reflects the likelihood that they might engage again in acts that might cause serious, immediate and irreparable damage to the community”. The danger, according to the judge, is not averted by the defendants formally shunning their previous strategy, “but the unlikelihood of further attacks would have to be positively validated or the truthfulness of their change of heart would have to be confirmed one step at a time”.

I am not a legal expert but, with all due respect for the judge, this sounds more like state retribution than justice. In other words, the judge claims that Junqueras is the leader of an organisation that stages violent demonstrations and Forn is the Home Affairs minister who looks the other way while Cuixart and Sànchez encourage the people to take to the streets. In other words, what everyone saw as a peaceful demonstration with the two grassroots leaders asking protestors to go home, the judge sees as “attacks”. And please don’t talk to me about the Guardia Civil’s 4x4s. I was there. I saw them park their cars outside the building so that something might happen. I know —and I can say this because I know it for a fact— that the security personnel manning the headquarters of the ministry offered the Guardia Civil a parking space in the building’s underground car park, but they turned their offer down. And I know that, by the time the Catalan police might have managed to set a perimeter and move the people further away from the main entrance, it was already too late.

But the most outrageous sentence is the one I quoted earlier: “Their contributions are instrumental to a violent explosion”. I have said it many times before: the choice of words is of paramount importance. For instance, if someone suddenly asked you what might cause a violent explosion, you would undoubtedly answer “a bomb”. Who plants bombs? Terrorists do. The judge claims that a rally that went on for 17 or 18 hours was a violent explosion. He is saying that Junqueras, Forn, Cuixart and Sànchez are violent people and that everyone who dropped by the Rambla de Catalunya that day took part in a violent explosion. By using that phrase, he is looking to induce a particular mindset. As I said earlier today, the election campaign that kicks off tonight intends to present Catalonia as a violent nation that needs to be rescued by normal people.

As days go by, it is becoming increasingly clear that the images of Spanish Guardia Civil and police beating up voters on October 1 have backfired on them to the point that they have caused more damage to them than to the people they clubbed. They hate that the whole world has seen their baton charges and they are desperately trying to put the blame on the secessionist camp. If you are travelling to the march in Brussels this week, watch out for false flag provocateurs who might seek to discredit Catalan demonstrators in front of Europe. And to think that Catalans tend to value form over substance and independence supporters would much rather put together a concert …

They can’t get away with calling us violent: we are not. Junqueras, Forn, Sànchez and Cuixart are not violent types and the best way to prove that is to have a campaign that is joyful, active, proud and committed, and go to the polls on December 21 wearing a big smile. And to win. We must turn our pain and our indignation into a victory at the polls.

Freedom for Jordi Cuixart, Jordi Sànchez, Oriol Junqueras and Joaquim Forn. And may those in Brussels be able to return home soon: Carles Puigdemont, Toni Comín, Clara Ponsatí, Meritxell Serret and Lluís Puig.