Antoni Subira’s contribution to cluster policies

Only a few months ago, the Government of Catalonia paid homage to Antoni Subirà when it celebrated the 25th anniversary of the cluster policies that he launched. Now as Antoni Subirà has sadly passed away it is time to reflect on his cluster-related work and the impact it has had in Catalonia and beyond. Antoni Subirà was one of the pioneers in applying cluster-based economic development policies, a new concept outlined in Professor Michael Porter’s book “The Competitive Advantage of Nations” in 1990. When he was appointed minister of Industry, he received the book manuscript from his IESE Business School colleague, Professor Eduard Ballarin, and became immediately interested. So much that, already in the year of the book’s publication, he deployed as the Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism of the Catalan Government a team to work on the practical applications in Catalonia. A few years later, Catalonia’s work in clusters was highlighted as an example in the book “On Competition” (1998), and case studies on Catalonia were being used at Harvard Business School. Twenty years later, the international recognition expanded, with Catalonia’s policies recognized worldwide and becoming the home base for global cluster institutions, like the TCI Network, or the European Foundation for Cluster Excellence, both chaired and nurtured by Subirà.



A cluster policy that worked

Most importantly, Antoni’s Subirà development model did work. When the French government launched its cluster policy, he was introduced as having doubled the Catalan GDP per capita in 10 years using clusters. He never claimed that, in fact he did not talk too much about clusters during his tenure. He was convinced that if he created attention to the tool of cluster initiatives, they would become an object of “political desire” and subsidy hunting. Instead he talked about larger goals like the “internationalization of the Catalan firms” or “quality levels to join global value chains”. Broad and ambitious goals, but implemented in his down-to-earth fashion, working closely with the entrepreneurs in the region, micro-cluster by micro-cluster until covering all of Catalonia.

His origins in the textile industry in Mataro gave him a perfect understanding of the potential and the limitations of these local entrepreneurs, while his graduate studies at MIT opened him to the opportunities laying abroad. That combination is what his cluster policies were based upon, helping entrepreneurs in Catalonia’s clusters to become global players. He was never driven by the latest industry fad trying to pick “winning sectors”, instead he nurtured all sectors present in Catalonia. When many didn’t see a future for the textile or jewelry industry, he helped transform them in what today are some of the more important Catalan sectors (with firms like Mango, Desigual, Tous). Another example is the leather tanning cluster in Igualada that in the Harvard case study of 1995 was called the “Cinderella” of industries. Twenty years later it is studied as a success story of the transformation of a traditional sector, now competing in the most sophisticated luxury brands.

Antoni Subirà didn’t have EU subsidies or tax incentives to offer, he helped these clusters with creating real competitive advantages, anchored in the assets of the location: technology centers, testing facilities, common shared services…Building on the quality of the cluster environment and not just in a subsidy or a tax break, the Catalan clusters have demonstrated a great resilience to crisis and to lower cost competition from other regions.



Sharing his experience

Antoni Subirà’s contribution did not stop when his service in the government of Catalonia ended in 2003. Instead of seeking a comfortable retirement he went back to his professorship at IESE Business School and generously shared his experience, participating in seminars and conferences all over the world. His open character and genuine interest in every entrepreneur and every industry he met, brought his experience to a wide array of audiences. His efforts stretched from working with Finland’s former Prime Minister, Esko Aho, on a proposal to address the European innovation gap using cluster policies, to a dialogue with local authorities in Cauca (Colombia) on how to develop local artisanal industries in displaced indigenous communities. Always with the same smile and respect to the entrepreneur, whether it was the CEO of a large German car manufacturer or a small leather tanner.

Subira’s main contribution to clusters may have been to be himself a part of them, establishing a real dialog with entrepreneurs on opportunities, not only on problems, and insulating the process from politics. Making the clusters a means to an end, to creating more competitive companies that provide salaries and taxes for continuously improving the standards of living to its citizens. His legacy will live on in the ideas he has created, in the people that he has inspired, and in the impact he has had on his native Catalonia.