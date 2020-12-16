Health Officials warn that the real covid data is "even worse" and asks to take a "step back"

The real x-ray of the situation of the covid in Catalonia is even worse than what the last data show, according to the Secretary of Public Health, Josep Maria Argimon. In an interview to Catalunya Ràdio, he has remarked that today's data show a worsening compared to yesterday, with 8.500 cases a week, a bigger Effective Potential Growth (245 points, 26 higher than yesterday) and 345 patients in ICU. However, there are new indicators that show an even more complicated situation, which could be the beginning of a third wave: what you see today, he said, are the results of the week from 6 to 12 December, but with the tests the results are immediate, and this allows us to estimate that there are almost 12,000 infected per week (4,000 more) and a transmission rate of 1.45. According to today's official data, this rate is 1.22 and 2,050 new cases of covid-19 have been reported.

Argimon said these new indicators are "robust and reliable" and therefore the situation is worsening. Given the situation, he considered it necessary to take "a step back" as soon as possible to try to keep the peak of contagion from being as high as the previous waves. To avoid the expansion phase, he said that mobility will have to be reduced and that the Government is considering reversing the opening plan. "The Government will analyse it to make the decisions. We believe that we have to reduce mobility and social interaction," he warned.

The Secretary of Public Health said it was "not a mistake" to start the de-escalation because "we are not a rich country": "We are doing a lot of trial and error. He defended, in this sense, that it is "normal" to have to go backwards and that this step should be taken "the sooner the better". Argimon has admitted that if we were a rich country the decisions would be different: "If we had the capacity to give direct aid, it would be something else."

Three-day visits for care home residents

As for the situation of care homes and specifically that of Tremp, where 58 people have died, he has assured that it is a "dramatic case" and that the Public Prosecutor's Office and an internal file will examine whether the care home did what it should, but that, in any case, a care home is a "breeding ground" for infection. He said that he is not aware that the Health Department sent circulars to the care homes so as not to refer patients to hospitals, as Dr Oriol Mitjà denounced yesterday. Argimon encouraged Mitjà to bring the matter before the courrts if he had any documents to prove it.

As for the specific Christmas plan for the care homes, he has defended that "zero risk does not exist" and that families will have to decide what to do, taking into account that residents may be in their last months or years of life. He recommended that residents do not leave only fora few hours, but for a minimum of three days, with checks measures upon return. With regard to the whole population, it has recommended that meetings be kept to a minimum and with fewer people, and always in the open air. Argimon also suggested meeting elderly relatives for a walk outdoors: "I don't like to ban, we all have to be aware". However, he considered the announcement by Spanish President Pedro Sánchez about a possible tightening of the Christmas measures to be positive.

Reducing incidence before vaccination

Argimon has also warned that it is "very important" to have low incidence figures in order to implement the vaccination because it will start in care homes, which are always affected by the community: "If there is a lot of incidence in the community, we have a greater chance of an outbreak. He said that there will be no choice as to which vaccine is received and that people with a history of significant allergies will not be able to get the vaccine as a precautionary measure. "When we start vaccinating, that's when we'll know how effective it is," he said. And he is confident that herd immunity will reach Catalonia, if all goes well, in autumn next year.

He added that the summer of 2021 will be better than that of 2020, but not exactly the same as that of 2019, because there will still be measures.