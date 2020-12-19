Asbestos from the burned down building in Badalona sets off the neighbourhood alarms

Urgency was required in order to demolish the burned down building in Badalona as best as possible because the building was at risk of collapse and because it was necessary to check if there were more victims trapped in the rubble. That is why the process was done very fast, with a public competition to choose the company responsible for the work the day after the tragedy -which took away four lives- and with the start of work that same weekend. Nevertheless now the neighbourhood movement, aware of the risks that asbestos can pose to public health, has warned that the threat posed by the fibre cement roof of the building, which has already been removed, was not sufficiently taken into account. The demolition work was done without attaching signs that would alert the neighbourhood to the fact that asbestos would be handled and that fibres could be released with a material that, due to the fire, was already very degraded.

Neighbors have recorded images where it is possible to see workers, dressed with the specific protections to extract fiber cement plates, working among the curious looks of people in the area, alienated the possible exposure to carcinogenic fibers. The situation has already put on guard entities such as Jubilats Macosa-Alstom or the commission against asbestos of the Federation of Neighborhood Associations of Barcelona (FAVB), which warn that when it comes to removing asbestos, urgency is a bad companion.

"It seems that it has been removed without any care, the neighbors did not receive any notice", denounces Fernando Novella, who lives in the area and has followed all the demolition closely. Hygienist and asbestos expert Lluís Mallart adds that all the demolition should have been done by spraying water on the rubble to prevent fibres from escaping. The City Council assures that the company responsible for the work, Roig, has subcontracted a company specialized in asbestos removal and that the project, despite having been done against the clock, has received the necessary endorsement from the Department of Labor for all projects involving the removal of fiber cement, and that the protocols are being complied with. Regarding the lack of warnings in the neighborhood, they defend that since it is a relatively isolated construction, it is considered unnecessary because "there is no risk for anyone". Sources from the Labor Department confirm that Ferrolezama, the specialized company, had the project approved to remove the roof on Wednesday.

The president of the Federation of Neighborhood Associations of Badalona, Julio Molina, says they are checking if the withdrawal was made with all the necessary guarantees. The ones who gave them the alert was the Confederation of Neighborhood Associations of Catalonia (Confavc), aware of the health hazards posed by asbestos fibers. "There have been two tragedies, the immediate one of the people who died in the warehouse, and who were living badly and need solutions, and the one of the asbestos", defends Albert Torrents, vice-president of the entity. He warns that asbestos fibres are carcinogenic and that, additionally, this problem has not been sufficiently taken into account in the case of the warehouse that was set on fire.

The experience is provided by Josep Ramon Carme, from the commission for the removal of asbestos of the Federation of Neighbourhood Associations of Barcelona, who has worked all his life as a fireman and who ensures that the high temperatures of a fire in uralite slabs cause the release of fibres, and that the same hot air makes them rise and leaves them at the mercy of the wind. The neighbourhood movement is determined to ask for guarantees from the Town Hall in order to know if the entire demolition procedure has followed the necessary protocols for handling asbestos. The case of Badalona is one more of those being followed through the noalamiant.org website.