Badalona City Council offers 30 days in a pension to the survivors of the fire

Badalona City Council has offered the survivors of the fire in the squatted warehouse of El Gorg a roof over several pensions for 30 days renewable. The places range from 120 to 130 beds and, in addition, they promise them meals for a whole month, also with the option of the offer being extended. This has been an outcome that most survivors have initially welcomed. Once they had got to the bottom of the matter and discovered that the pensions were spread throughout the metropolitan area and would have to be divided up, they were not so sure. All this happened on the day that the Mossos d'Esquadra identified the third fatality from last Wednesday's fire: a 27-year-old woman.

"They are afraid to separate, they protect themselves, they have their own infrastructure in place," explains Gaby Morales, representative of Papeles para Todos, a foundation that is helping and guiding the community in this process. She adds that if the stay "was for longer, they wouldn't be so afraid," but that since it's only for 30 days, "they fear the uncertainty of not knowing what will happen when the month ends. The group of survivors of the fire who are now homeless added two more members this morning, as the injured begin to return from hospitals without knowing where they will sleep.

The council's offer has come after only 18 of the more than 100 survivors initially accepted the proposal to go to a hostel in Barcelona - today their stay was over and neither the City Council nor the community know where they are staying. Another hundred or so went to other squats in the area, a few meters from the burnt-out building. However, 25 have not found a place to sleep and are instead camping in the street as a last alternative. After two nights with these survivors in tents, this morning a delegation from the City Council's social services and the Red Cross went to the Gorg to let them know that there was an offer on the table: 30 days in a pension with meals included.

"Tomorrow we'll take a hot shower," they celebrated upon receiving the news. Then, knowing they'd have to split up, they backed out. The survivors explain that the social services have asked them to go, one by one, to the premises of the El Gorg Neighbourhood Association to put their names on a list, so that they can keep a record of the people who want to sleep in a pension. Rodrigo, 29, has decided to do this, as he has been hardly had any space to sleep in the last few days: "The warehouses are not big enough for that". When he arrived, however, he was surprised: the social services were giving him a hard time. "They suggested that I already had a roof over my head on a ship and that I could wait," he said.

By now, the council estimates that some people will be sleeping in a boarding house tonight. On the other hand, the sub-Saharan community says that until they have clearer information about the establishments where they will be relocated and how much time they are guaranteed, they will continue to have no confidence in the solution offered by the City Council. Some survivors say that, in the absence of a clear alternative, they are already planning to return to squatting.