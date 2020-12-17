Barcelona Appeal Court orders investigation into police violence against detainee in Immigrant Centre

The Barcelona Court of Appeal has upheld the appeal of Amin M., who reported police ill-treatment while in a Foreigner Internment Centre (CIE) in Barcelona's Zona Franca. Amin attempted to commit suicide hours after the incident for fear of being deported to his country. In the first instance, the 26th Pre-Trial Court ordered the closure of the case, filed by Irídia, but now the judges are amending this decision and are stating in the decision that a file cannot be closed on this type of accusation, taking into account the "difficulties" in clarifying certain facts in facilities with characteristics such as those of detention centres for foreigners.

On 4 December last year, Amin M. reported that a policeman pushed him down the stairs of the centre and, once on the floor, another officer dragged him in retaliation because the man had previously lodged a complaint with the management of the CIE when they took away a small speaker with which he listened to music.

Amin, who is an asylum seeker, justified because in Algeria, his country of origin, he may be persecuted and tortured, suffered an anxiety attack due to the fear of being deported, a fear which, added to "other humiliations" suffered at the CIE, made him decide to commit suicide that very night. His companions, however, managed to stop him, according to the ruling.

The court drew the attention of the examining magistrate who chose to ignore the man's complaint, without taking into account "the inherent difficulties" in carrying out an investigation in the specific circumstances of a centre where people are detained "in the physical custody of State officials", and reproached her for not trying to find out "whether the truth or suspicion of the facts can be considered reasonable".

The judges of the Court of Appeal defended their argument on the grounds that the draft of the new criminal procedure law stated that no complaint "of torture or inhuman or degrading treatment" could be filed "prematurely" or for "reasons of expediency".

Although there are no images of the moment when Amin M. falls down the stairs, there is a recording that shows him being dragged on the floor by an agent, without any "reasonable explanation" of the reason for this action, despite the fact that the court notes that it does not necessarily have to be an aggression. Even so, it questions why none of the police officers present reported the incident or why it was not classified as a containment measure.

In this regard, the judges ask that the three National Police officers who were present at the incident be identified, as well as the professional who signed the medical report in which no physical harm was recorded beyond anxiety and hip pain, and point out that perhaps the man tried to self-harm himself in order to "file a complaint to stop his deportation".

Irídia, an NGO that defends human rights and people detained in CIEs, stresses that despite the fact that the facility has been closed for half of 2020 due to the pandemic, six complaints have been filed against National Police officers - in charge of the custody of the centre - for alleged institutional violence, a figure that is comparatively higher than in previous years. Thus last year in 12 months the entity dealt with four cases and there are currently a dozen cases open in the courts, among which this one that the High Court is now obliged to investigate and which dates from last year.

The entity also denounces that the courts are too slow and in none of the cases have the urgent proceedings been agreed upon, nor has the deportation been suspended in order to open proceedings and investigate the complaints.