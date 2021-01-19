Barcelona needs 12% less traffic to meet EU pollution caps

The effects of the pandemic during 2020 allow some conclusions to be drawn in the field of air quality. The levels of pollution in Barcelona were significantly reduced last year, so that the city met the maximum thresholds set by the European Union (EU) for the first time in twenty years. The confinement and limitation of mobility also means that a 12% reduction in traffic compared to before the pandemic would be enough to keep pollution at bay with EU directives, according to the yearbook published by the independent foundation ENT.

Last year's balance sheet shows positive figures for NO2 pollution, which fell by an average of 28%, and for the first time in two decades no measuring station exceeded the thresholds set by European regulations nor the maximums established by the World Health Organization (WHO). Particulate pollution was also minimal, despite the fact that the fall in PM10 was lower and some stations (those most exposed to traffic) did remain above the maximums required by the WHO (20 micrograms per cubic metre).

Maintaining this downward contamination curve is possible, according to the authors of the report. First of all, the use of public transport should be recovered, which has fallen by 54% since lockdown. In fact, they point out that it would be enough to reduce the level of weekday traffic by 12% compared to pre-crisis levels to ensure that the figures remain below the maximum legal levels for nitrogen dioxide. This would be a higher mobility than that recorded during the period from September to December last year.

The environmentalist and coordinator of the report, Miquel Ortega, warns that much work remains to be done despite the 2020 data: "Pollution has structural problems that must be changed. As a result of the pandemic there has been an extraordinary drop in mobility, but if we go back to the previous economic situation without taking any action the thresholds will rise again". This is what has happened with noise pollution in the city. During the confinement the noise level was below the established limits for a few weeks, but it has risen rapidly again. The latest data published annually - corresponding to 2017 - indicate that 57% of the population lives in environments where noise exceeds the thresholds recommended by the WHO.

The publication stresses that the socio-health situation has contributed to improving the transparency of the administration, but Ortega defends that there are still shortcomings: "It is essential to define what the measurement network is and that these data are public. There is a need for transparency and dissemination and, above all, for the data to be up to date".