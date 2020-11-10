Ex Treasurer offers to collaborate in slush fund case

People's Party claim they "don't care" what Bárcenas has to say

4 min. Madrid Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

Throughout the investigation of the Gürtel plot, a veiled threat was repeated: if the justice system sent Luis Bárcenas' wife, Rosalía Iglesias, to prison, the People party's (PP) ex treasurer would "uncover the pot" to implicate the party's heavyweights who had escaped from the courts. And the threat in question would be on the verge of becoming a reality, as El País reports this Tuesday. Bárcenas has offered to collaborate with the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office in exchange for some prison benefits for his wife, who is facing a sentence of almost 13 years in prison. That is, getting exit permits soon and parole in a few months. The lawyers of the People's Party's ex treasurer have already met with the prosecutors to offer them information about the irregular financing of the party, according to the information published by the newspaper. It must be taken into account that, beyond the confirmation of the Gürtel corruption case by the Supreme Court, the case of the PP's slush fund is still being investigated in the High Court.

The party has replied this Tuesday that it "doesn't care at all" what Bárcenas may say to the prosecutors "to save his wife from prison" because, in their opinion, a person who is condemned does "crazy things" and "a lot of stupid things". This is what Ana Vázquez, the PP's shadow home affairs minister, said when asked about the issue on TVE, and she also stressed that the ex treasurer no longer "has anything to do with the PP". "Neither with Pablo Casado nor with the PP in general," she emphasised. And then he diverted attention to the cases of corruption in the Andalusian Socialist Party, recalling the meeting this summer on the beach between the former president of the Junta, Manuel Chaves, "who is condemned for the biggest case of corruption in Andalusia, which is the ERE," and the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo. She said that Bárcenas should have "collaborated with the justice system from the very beginning" and that, in the same way, the three members of Pedro Sánchez's government who were part of the Andalucian administration during the ERE case in Andalusia - Carmen Calvo, María Jesús Montero and Luis Planas - are also expected to do so.

The pressure cooker of the PP's B box

Despite the fact that the PP's slush fund was proven in the trial of the first period of the Gürtel case, it will be judged in a separate piece in the High Court after years of investigation. In the case, however, no high ranking PP officials are facing charges, while Bárcenas faces another five-year prison sentence at the request of the Public Prosecutor's Office - he is currently serving a sentence of 29 years and one month for the first part of the Gürtel case. Now the ex treasurer says he wants to offer information that he still has. In his statement, he confessed the existence of a slush fund in the PP that he defined as "extra accounting": that is, donations from businessmen to the party in exchange for future public work awards. But there is no evidence to prove it.

High Court Judge José de la Mata maintains that "there is an indicative relation of causality between the donations, the subsequent actions established to have contacts" between Bárcenas and PP authorities and "the relations established" with businessmen. But he will not be putting any member of former Spanish President Mariano Rajoy's PP leadership in the dock. This, however, could change with Bárcenas's collaboration. If so, it would cause a new headache for current PP leader Pablo Casado at a time when the "Kitchen" corruption case, which is also being heard by the National Court in the Villarejo case, is cornering Rajoy. Ex home affairs minister Minister Jorge Fernandez Diaz is already facing charges and on Friday will face a judicial face-off with his former number two, José Antonio Nieto.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. El president espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, i la líder de Ciutadans, Inés Arrimadas, a la Moncloa.

    Ciudadanos to reject budget unless Spanish enforced as teaching language

  2. Representació de la vacuna contra el coronavirus

    Spain expects to receive 20 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

  3. The 17-A trial and the Spanish State’s reaction

    The 17-A trial and the Spanish State’s reaction

El + vist

1

Mainat ha tornat a casa seva: "Han rebentat la caixa forta i s'ho han emportat tot"

2

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre el confinament, restriccions i toc...

3

Salut proposarà la pròrroga de totes les restriccions quinze dies més

4

Rahola i les preguntes infreqüents

Mònica Planas Callol

5

El duel entre la Thermomix i Lidl arriba als tribunals

6

La vacuna de Pfizer mostra una efectivitat del 90%, segons les dades de la companyia

7

Què cuino aquesta setmana? 10 idees per a plats amb productes de temporada

8

"Ens han escollit entre milions d'homes per portar-vos sang"

9

'A la contra', per Ferreres 10/11/2020

Ferreres

10

La sèrie que qüestiona el consentiment sexual dins (i fora) del porno

Núria Juanico Llumà

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre el confinament, restriccions i toc...

278 Comentaris

2

Salut proposarà la pròrroga de totes les restriccions quinze dies més

37 Comentaris

3

Trumpisme celtibèric

32 Comentaris

4

Inquietud a Ciutadans pel flirteig de Rivera amb el PP

29 Comentaris

5

Rahola i les preguntes infreqüents

24 Comentaris

6

El Govern demana "disculpes" pel mal funcionament de l'ajuda als autònoms

24 Comentaris

7

TP (taxa de plaers)

23 Comentaris

8

Retrets entre els socis de Govern pel caos amb les ajudes als autònoms

20 Comentaris

9

La vacuna de Pfizer mostra una efectivitat del 90%, segons les dades de la companyia

19 Comentaris

10

Interior veu "risc seriós" d'atacs a diversos edificis del Govern

18 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

El Vaticà admet que els tres últims papes tenien informació sobre els abusos sexuals de l'exarquebisbe de Washington

Marco Mezquida: "Volia transmetre un cant alegre en aquests moments tan complexos"

Per què el Poble Espanyol no es va enderrocar

Ciudadanos to reject budget unless Spanish enforced as teaching language

El 70% dels brots de coronavirus detectats al País Valèncià tenen l'origen en l'àmbit social