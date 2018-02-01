Publicitat
Publicitat

British think tank warns Spain is Western European country with second highest level of democratic regression

The Economist Intelligence Unit says that the "repressive treatment" in Catalonia puts democracy at risk

Catalan News Agency Barcelona

Twitter Facebook 0
Google Plus Linked In
Mes

0 Comments Send friend Print

Spanish democracy has suffered a setback due to the Spanish government's "repressive treatment towards pro-independence politicians". In a report published annually by the Economist Intelligence Unit, which studies the democratic quality of different countries around the world, the British think tank has warned that Spain could cease to be considered a "full democracy" and instead become a "flawed democracy ". The report attributed this "significant decline" in the quality of Spanish democracy to the Spanish government's "repressive treatment" towards Catalan politicians and the "attempt" by the State to prevent the 1-O referendum. In the ranking of countries that are considered "full democracies" Spain is last, in the nineteenth position, closely followed by South Korea, the first country that is considered a "flawed democracy." In fact, Spain is the Western European country with the second highest drop in democratic quality, surpassing even Turkey. The report stressed that the "conflict" between Catalonia and the State "will continue" and that, therefore, Spanish democracy could continue to deteriorate.

The index on democracy classifies countries as full democracies, flawed democracies, hybrid regimes, and authoritarian regimes. It analyzes five variables: the electoral process and pluralism, the functioning of government, political participation, political culture, and civil liberties. In none of these variable does Spain attain the highest score, a 10. Compared with the rest of the countries classified as "full democracies", Spanish democracy receives a particularly low mark on the functioning of its government, political participation, and political culture. The lowest score, however, is on the functioning of the Spanish government.

According to the report, Norway is the most democratic country in the world. In the classification, the Nordic country —which is nearly awarded full marks— has almost a two-point lead over Spain. For its part, North Korea is the least democratic country according to the same report.

Etiquetes

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

PUBLICITAT

El + vist

1

Puigdemont a Comín en un missatge privat: "Això s'ha acabat, els nostres ens han...

2

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'Anàlisi sobre l'estat de la Unió'

Antoni Bassas

3

La política catalana, en directe

4

Un 'think tank' britànic avisa que Espanya és el segon país de l’Europa...

5

La jutge Lamela, a Sandro Rosell: "Això és Espanya, ha de parlar en espanyol"

6

Zoido aplicarà la 'llei mordassa' contra els manifestants independentistes del...

7

Intolerable llaç groc

Empar Moliner

8

Ana Rosa i el clatell de Toni Comín

Mònica Planas

9

Santamaría exigeix a Puigdemont que digui en públic el mateix que diu "en privat"

10

Méteo especial: Pluges i neu a cotes baixes altra vegada

El + comentat

1

Puigdemont a Comín en un missatge privat: "Això s'ha acabat, els nostres ens han...

193 Comentaris

2

El Comitè de Competició obre expedient a Piqué per dir que "l'Espanyol és de...

34 Comentaris

3

La política catalana, en directe

41 Comentaris

4

Santamaría exigeix a Puigdemont que digui en públic el mateix que diu "en privat"

41 Comentaris

5

Rivera (Cs): "Els independentistes tenen majoria per governar Catalunya, no per...

40 Comentaris

6

La jutge Lamela, a Sandro Rosell: "Això és Espanya, ha de parlar en espanyol"

29 Comentaris

7

Alcaraz (CaixaBank) es disculpa després d'afirmar que els desnonaments eren "una...

21 Comentaris

8

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'Anàlisi sobre l'estat de la Unió'

13 Comentaris

9

El TC adverteix a la Generalitat que no pot imposar el català als consumidors ni...

14 Comentaris

10

Intolerable llaç groc

20 Comentaris

PUBLICITAT

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

La caiguda de turistes s'intensifica al desembre amb una contracció del 13,9%

Roger Torrent: "El meu compromís és investir Puigdemont amb totes les garanties"

British think tank warns Spain is Western European country with second highest level of democratic regression

Detenen dos joves per compartir un vídeo on un adult agredia sexualment un nadó

Facebook guanya més que mai però cau a la borsa

PUBLICITAT

ara.cat

© ARA Manifest fundacional | Qui som | Publicitat | Avís legal | Contacte | Generalitat de Catalunya Departament de la Presidència