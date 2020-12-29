British covid-19 variant increases risk of third wave

Information began to circulate among members of the scientific community on December 19. It quickly spread and reached the press and social networks. It was misnamed the British strain - it's actually a variant - and the news circulated faster than the virus. Alarmism or reality? The study that issued the alert warns that the new variant has a 56% higher transmissibility rate than the current prevalent variant. Although there are no data that indicate that the variant is more serious, there are data that indicate that the child and adolescent populations are the most rapidly infected.

The authors of the study - to which the ARA has had access - warn that the characteristics of the British variant can lead to a rapid increase in the incidence of covid-19 and, as a consequence, to more hospitalisations, ICU admissions and more mortality. They also warn of a loss of vaccine efficacy as more virus is circulating. Only the rapid adoption of strong measures could stop these predictions.

The study in question calls the British variant VOC 202012/01. Preliminary sequencing studies have detected up to 17 mutations, 8 of which are located in the spicule-shaped protein. These changes are the ones that would make the coronavirus transmission faster and increase its infectivity. However, no variation in the clinical effects of the disease has been observed. That is, it would not cause more serious effects. Instead, it would cause many more cases. And the more cases, the study warns, the more likely there are to be hospital and ICU admissions, and the more likely there are to be deaths. The other differential value would be that the increase in transmission is observed in a much younger population, especially children and teenagers.

The study was carried out by researchers linked to the Centre for Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, considered an international reference. Its results are still preliminary and are pending publication, since they have not yet gone through the formal channels of scientific results. Even so, the credibility of the centre as well as that of the signatories of the work give the study a "very high relevance", considers the physicist Àlex Arenas, ICREA researcher at the Universitat Rovira i Virgili (URV). Arenas has coincided with several authors of the study in other research works.

The danger of the new variant has been very much explained by my colleague @AdamJKucharski. A 50% increase in transmissibility is more dangerous than a 50% increase in mortality. Preparémonos👇 https://t.co/qc6lryijlg - Alex Arenas (@_AlexArenas) December 28, 2020

The alarm among scientists was raised, explains the URV physicist, because in November a "sudden increase" of cases in school contexts was detected in southeast London, something that had not been observed until then. Genetic analysis confirmed that it was a new variant that was beginning to spread. "The variant seems to have found a niche for expansion," he says. The analysis of transmission data, on the other hand, "did not fit with the pre-existing models," he continues. In other words, the results showed that the situation was worse than anticipated. The approach of several working scenarios, all based on epidemiological data, shows "clearly" that the increase in transmissibility of up to 56% "is most in line" with what is actually happening and, therefore, with what is to be expected in the immediate future.

"The lethality is stable for now," says Xavier Abad, head of the biological safety unit at IRTA-CRESA. This means that, in relative terms, it could be that its value does not change, but as there are more cases of people infected, the absolute number could increase. Under these conditions, "the health system could be close to collapse," confirms Arenas.

Internal circulation

For both researchers, the sudden increase in cases could be explained by increased mobility or social interaction. But if the circulation of the new variant is confirmed and more cases are detected regardless of social interaction, it would mean that the speed of the virus' spread is higher. "The fact that the transmissibility of a virus increases is very serious despite the fact that the disease behaves in the same way clinically," adds the URV physicist.

For Abad, the first thing to do is to see if the new variant is already circulating among us, which he sees as "very probable", and if it is causing the same type of affectation in the form of an increase in cases. Arenas reminds us that "it takes less time to go to London than to the Vall d'Aran", which is why "I'm sure it's already here". Abad, a virologist, understands that restrictive measures of social interaction must be maintained before deciding on new measures. Arenas goes further and is inclined to promote teleworking and distance learning as the main measures.