EU: "Saving lives has to come before celebrations this year"

Commission urges the need to stay vigilant over Christmas so as not to suffer a third wave in January

3 min. Brussels Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

Brussels fears a third wave of coronavirus in January if restrictions are relaxed this Christmas. On the same day as  the government of the Generalitat announced that it plans to relax the curfew on Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and the Epiphany, the European Commission is asking European governments not to relax: "This year saving lives has to come before the celebrations," says Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides, who on Wednesday presented a series of recommendations to ensure safety this winter.

She also told EU health ministers, with whom she met virtually, that "relaxing measures too early can lead to more cases, more deaths and more confinement. If we are not very careful in the coming weeks, we will see it again in January," she warned them. Kyriakides has been sending out warnings for weeks. The European Commission, with almost no competence in the health field, has stepped on the accelerator to acquire doses of all potential coronavirus vaccines and is now demanding that "until the vaccines arrive and can be sufficiently distributed", containment measures continue, and "especially at the end of the holiday period".

Kyriakides has insisted to ministers that Christmas is especially dangerous: in winter the possibilities of contagion are multiplied by the fact of being in closed spaces and the holiday meetings become clusters of contagion. This is why the Cypriot Commissioner has repeatedly claimed that it is time to show that the lessons of relaxing measures over summer have been learned.

Christmas trips and the vaccination campaign

This is why Brussels has presented a strategy of recommendations on Wednesday, in which it mainly asks that basic containment measures, such as limitations on social contacts and physical distance, be kept in place. It also asks that notice be taken of the possible increase in travel in the run-up to Christmas to ensure safety. "Transport infrastructure needs to be prepared and quarantines are worse at origin than at destination". The Commission is also calling for psychological support to be made available to citizens, because the "fatigue" of the pandemic must be taken into account.

But, above all, the Commission puts a lot of emphasis on the need to have all the logistics ready for the vaccination campaign after the European Medicines Agency opened the door to a possible approval of the vaccines before the end of the year and that several states already consider being able to start in January. In fact, the UK already authorised the Pfizer vaccine this Wednesday.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. Diversos ciutadans fan cua al recinte modernista de Sant Pau de Barcelona per fer-se un test antigènic

    EPG (210) and R number (0.89) continue to rise in Catalonia

  2. EL REPTE DE POTENCIAR LA RECERCA El Barcelona Institute of Science and Technology neix de la col·laboració de sis dels principals centres de recerca catalans, que consideren que és el moment de fer un salt endavant i impulsar projectes científics més transversals per aconseguir més competitivitat internacional.

    Greece and Poland exceed Spain's investment in R&D for first time

  3. Representació de la vacuna de Pfizer i BioNTech

    Europe proposes approving two vaccines between 29 December and 12 January

El + vist

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

2

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: "Si entres en una botiga i parles castellà no t'atenen"

Antoni Bassas

3

Kilian Jornet: "Em vaig marejar molt i vaig necessitar atenció mèdica"

Àlex Gozalbo

4

Kilian Jornet abandona el repte #KilianPhantasm24h

Àlex Gozalbo

5

Científics catalans troben l’explicació a la cura inesperada d'alguns malalts de...

6

Mor Montserrat Carulla, degana de les actrius catalanes

Laura Serra

7

6 sabatilles d'anar per casa que no hauràs de llençar a les escombraries quan...

8

Catalunya guanya facturació gràcies al trasllat d'empreses i Madrid en perd

9

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'El doctor Argimon i la crua realitat'

Antoni Bassas

10

Les marques de cotxes més (i menys) fiables del 2020

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

284 Comentaris

2

L'acord entre ERC i el PSOE preveu que Catalunya rebi 2.339 milions d'euros en...

121 Comentaris

3

El Sabadell es planta i trenca negociacions amb el BBVA

66 Comentaris

4

L'ARA celebra deu anys de periodisme "lliure, compromès, útil i rigorós"

64 Comentaris

5

Una setantena d'excomandaments de l'exèrcit es queixen al rei, per carta, del...

62 Comentaris

6

Els Mossos redueixen amb una Taser una noia a l'entrada d'un centre mèdic de Sabadell

61 Comentaris

7

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: "Si entres en una botiga i parles castellà no t'atenen"

61 Comentaris

8

Revés a Educació: la justícia obliga preventivament a renovar sis anys els...

60 Comentaris

9

L’apropiació narcisista de l’independentisme

53 Comentaris

10

Els afiliats de JxCat fan Borràs presidenciable per àmplia majoria

52 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Ford Mustang Mach-E, primera presa de contacte

La pesca de l’arengada

El poble austríac de Fucking decideix canviar de nom

Que moooono....!

L'atur es manté estable al novembre al País Valencià però s'incrementa un 20,29% respecte a ara fa un any