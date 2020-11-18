Brussels approves Sanchez's budgets but warns him of excessive public debt

The government is required to take into account the medium-term risks of indebtedness

4 min. Brussels Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

The draft budget that the government of Pedro Sánchez sent to the European Commission has passed the exam, but has returned with a footnote in the form of an alert. Brussels reiterates that it is important to continue fueling the fire of economies which are on  standby due to the pandemic, and therefore considers that, "in general terms", the draft is "in line" with the recommendations approved in July. However, the government must be careful because Spain is carrying a public debt equivalent to its entire gross domestic product (GDP), which may be a burden in the medium term. The latest update of the economic forecasts from Brussels already predicted that the State would have problems reducing its debt. In fact, the update considers that the liabilities of the Spanish treasury will rise to 123.9% of GDP in 2022.

"Most of the measures detailed in the draft budget support economic activity against a background of considerable uncertainty", the report says. However, it goes on to say: "Given the level of debt of the Spanish government and the major challenges in terms of medium-term sustainability which were already present before the covid pandemic, it is important for Spain to ensure that, while taking measures to boost the economy, fiscal sustainability is preserved in the medium term". The report also believes that, despite the measures are going in the right direction, the risks to the financial sector have increased, which means Sanchez's government is invited to regularly review the effectiveness of the measures and "be ready" to adapt them to the needs of changing circumstances.

The State is not the only European country that receives this alert. Belgium, France, Greece, Italy, and Portugal are in the same situation despite the fact that, according to the forecasts of the Community executive itself, Spain will be the country most affected by the coronavirus crisis because its structural vulnerabilities are exacerbated by the pandemic, for instance, due to its dependence on sectors such as service and tourism. "Some of the net debtor countries hit hard by the pandemic are also characterized by a relatively high proportion of tourism revenues (e.g. Cyprus, Greece, Portugal, and Spain) that are particularly exposed to the Covid crisis, with implications for their external balances as well. In short, the Covid crisis seems to reinforce existing patterns in the euro area in terms of economic divergence and national and external indebtedness", the report states.

The weak become even weaker

Thus, the economic crisis caused by the virus aggravates the inequalities that already exist in the Eurozone, increasing the indebtedness of countries that are already over-indebted. Italy and Greece have long exceeded the level of liabilities as a proportion of their GDP (137% and 180% respectively in 2020), but, according to Brussels, will be reducing it very slowly once the situation begins to improve. In contrast, Spain will increase its level of liabilities until 2022. The Commission stresses, however, that the success of recent Spanish Treasury debt issues demonstrates confidence in the strength of the country's economy.

Broadly speaking, the budgets presented in Brussels by vice-president Nadia Calviño provide for mostly "temporary" measures to combat the pandemic, as is the case in the vast majority of countries, such as Belgium, Austria, Finland, Germany, and the Netherlands, amongst others. This is why they all get a general approval from Brussels: the Commission considers that support measures have to be "specific and temporary". However, the Commission identifies measures that are neither "temporary" nor compensated in the plans of France, Italy, Lithuania and Slovakia.

All these measures involve raising public expenditure to levels that would have been unthinkable prior to the covid crisis, but one must remember that European fiscal rules are suspended precisely because of the pandemic. This is expected to continue until it is necessary: "The plan to withdraw the emergency measures in 2021 depends on uncertainty. It is hoped that governments will be able to extend the support measures further to provide the necessary lifeline for the economy, in addition to the budgets already reflected in the Brussels forecasts".

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. Pere Aragonès i Marta Vilalta amb una foto d'Oriol Junqueras i Marta Rovira en la trobada de la nova candidatura d'ERC.

    ERC is the best rated party with the most capacity to govern Catalonia, according to the CIS

  2. Spanish aerospace satellite gets lost in space

  3. Seu del BBVA a Madrid.

    BBVA, the new Catalan financial giant

El + vist

1

“Els 200 panettones que tenia fets a la pastisseria, els vaig vendre de cop quan...

2

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre el confinament, restriccions i toc...

3

Dones de 43 anys de mitjana amb símptomes durant més de mig any: el perfil més...

4

Mainat ha tornat a casa seva: "Han rebentat la caixa forta i s'ho han emportat tot"

5

Salut proposarà que bars, cultura i esports puguin tornar a obrir a partir de dilluns

6

Madrid maquilla les dades de contagis ometent milers de casos diaris

7

Les arrels del Vell Continent

8

Osona, en situació "alarmant": la comarca amb més contagis de Catalunya

9

Una jornada educativa “inèdita”

10

Carles d'Anglaterra li va dir a Lady Di que no l'estimava la nit abans del casament

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre el confinament, restriccions i toc...

280 Comentaris

2

Els que no es fan enrere

112 Comentaris

3

Trapero torna a ser el cap dels Mossos

61 Comentaris

4

La Generalitat destinarà 100 milions a apujar el sou dels funcionaris

56 Comentaris

5

Menysprear els electors

54 Comentaris

6

L'aposta aeroespacial espanyola es perd a l'espai al cap de vuit minuts d'enlairar-se

53 Comentaris

7

Dubtes sobre la baixada real de contagis a Madrid

50 Comentaris

8

BBVA negocia amb el Banc Sabadell per ser líder a Catalunya

49 Comentaris

9

Salut proposarà que bars, cultura i esports puguin tornar a obrir a partir de dilluns

47 Comentaris

10

Puigdemont anuncia que no serà el candidat efectiu de JxCat el 14-F però anirà a...

46 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

La revista 'People' proclama Michael B. Jordan l'home viu més sexi del món

“Hem passat de tenir 3.000 alumnes abans de la pandèmia a tenir-ne uns 100"

Mango preveu un increment de les vendes online del 40% aquest any per la pandèmia

Miguel Gallardo: “Dibuixar el meu càncer m'ha ajudat a entendre'l”

Adrián Sas: "Que JxCat y ERC no hayan retirado la acusación contra mí es una traición más del Govern"