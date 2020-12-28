Spanish Vice President critical of report advising against pardon

There are more and more voices within the Spanish government suggesting that a pardon should be the way to free political prisoners. The promised reform of the crime of sedition has gradually fallen into oblivion and everything seems to indicate that the Minister of Justice will not keep his promise to take it to the cabinet before the end of the year. The last meeting of the year, scheduled for tomorrow, will be dedicated mainly to taking stock of the government's first year in office with a telematic appearance by Pedro Sánchez.

In recent days, the Moncloa has taken it upon itself to make it clear that it is against the opinion of the Supreme Court Prosecutor's Office. In a report, it advised against granting a pardon to Catalan pro-independence leaders currently in jail. This was criticised by Podemos but also by the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, who considers it makes a political solution to the conflict harder. Transport minister José Luis Ábalos, one of the heavyweights within the socialist party, and now the first vice-president of the Spanish government, Carmen Calvo, have also criticised the report.

In an interview on TVE, Calvo stated that it is the cabinet who is responsible for awarding pardons and can therefore grant them independently of the Prosecutor's advice. She recalled that governments of all parties have granted pardons against the Prosecutor's advice. Ábalos, on the other hand, believed that the government of Pedro Sánchez has "a moral obligation to ease tensions.

Calvo also tried to dissociate the pardons from the upcoming elections in Catalonia. She explained that the process, initiated in September by Justice minister Juan Carlos Campo, takes "several months" as it requires an exhaustive analysis of the situation. Calvo also claimed that they are being processed in the same way as all other petitions for pardon in Spain and do not constitute an exchange for pro-independence parties' support of the State Budget for 2021.