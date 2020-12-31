Car sales fall by 32.3% in Spain in 2020

Car and off-road vehicle sales have fallen by 32.3% throughout Spain in 2020. The figure has dropped from 1.2 million in 2019 to 851,325 units in 2020. The data provided this Thursday by the sector and reported by Efe will be confirmed on January 4, indicate 105,955 sales in December, almost the same figure as last year. Of the over 800,000 cars sold in 2020, almost half went to individuals (27% less than 2019) and nearly 40% to companies (24.4% less).

The most significant drop has been in sales for car rental companies, which have gone from buying about 238,000 vehicles last year to just over 96,000 this year. Sales of light commercial vehicles have also fallen, by 26.8%, and those of industrial vehicles, by 21.7%.

The sector has been weak since the beginning of the year: already in January, sales fell by 7.8%, and despite a slight improvement in February, the trend was still downward (-6%). When the pandemic arrived, the sector saw sales drop by 95% in April. In fact, the number of new vehicle registrations only grew in July (+1.1%), but sales have fallen ever since: 10.1% in August, 13.5% in September, 21% in October and 18.7% in November.

Against this backdrop, December's data comes as a small piece of good news: the 105,955 registrations represent 100 more vehicles than were registered in the same month of 2019.