Puigdemont calls for a "democratic overflow" to lift the 2017 declaration of independence

Independence must be able to overflow the state democratically in the coming months. The recipe cones from the former president Carles Puigdemont, and the proposal has been explained in the document Preparem-nos ("Let's get ready") that has been prepared by the Consell per la República and that has been presented this Saturday in the founding assembly. How? First of all, by exceeding the threshold of 50% of the votes in favour of independence in the next Catalan elections (on 14-F) and, from there on, by constituting an independence government that aims to "make the Republic effective". The document, however, does not specify the specific details on how independence should be materialized, but it does speak of the strategy to do so, which would involve joining forces among all the pro-independence actors, from the institutions to the citizens.

If the State does not accept a binding referendum on self-determination, the road map will be to give legitimacy to the October 1st 2017 referendum and to continue what was left pending in October 2017: to make Catalan independence effective. "It is possible if the experience of October 1st multiplies and provokes a true democratic overflow, massive, sustained over time, which is unsustainable for the Spanish State", Puigdemont said in his speech to the assembly on Saturday. In this sense, the document proposed by the Consell per la República defends that once the independence movement wins the next elections, the Catalan Parliament and Government must "lift the suspension of the declaration of independence and implement it" and apply the law of legal transience.

However, in the press conference after the assembly, the vice-president of the Consell per la República, Toni Comín, did not want to detail when the best time to lift the DUI [the unilateral declaration of independence] would be. "It makes no political sense to talk about when the DUI should be lifted, but we do have to explain that we are going to resume what we started on October 2017", he said. What Comín did say is that three years after October 27, when the DUI was approved (without it becoming effective), now "the risks are very different". In fact, Comín believes that independence should be prepared for a violent response from the Spanish State: "The risks change if they have been anticipated too much, not enough or not at all", he said, referring to October 2017.

Thus, the document once again calls for citizen mobilization, which must be "organised and sustained", in order to "make any attempt, on the part of the Spanish state, to deactivate the will of the citizens of Catalonia, through the use of force, impossible". At the same time, the Consell per la República proposes to draw up a "plan" to involve the municipal institutions in the materialisation of independence, as well as seeking international support to recognise "the Catalan Republic" and force the State to negotiate secession. All this would culminate in a "constituent process" that would draft a new Constitution to be ratified by referendum.

However, while this moment does not arrive, the Consell per la República bets for the Generalitat to deploy the "technological, organizational, legislative and administrative changes and transformations" that serve to transit towards independence. They have also spoken of making steps to "break" with the energy, financial, and communication companies of the Ibex-35: "Take steps to break the dependence of the Spanish powers that act through the companies of the IBEX35 in the provision of financial and energy services and communication".

The absence of ERC

The Consell per la República continues to bet on the "confrontation" with the State as a way to expand the independence base. They consider that these are two parallel and non-exclusive paths. A different strategy to the one proposed by ERC, which defends first the widening of the base to later face the Spanish State. In fact, the document made public today by the organization has not been drafted jointly with the Republicans, as admitted by Comín itself, despite the fact that he has assured that the content is the result of previous meetings. The party led by Oriol Junqueras decided not to participate in the founding assembly this Saturday because they considered the meeting to be "biased".

Comín, however, has denied this and has asked ERC for a "reflection" in the coming months. The former Minister considers that it is "difficult to understand" that the Republicans did not want to attend the meeting. Without making any explicit references, Carles Puigdemont also appealed to the unity of the independence movement during his speech, and argued that the strategy to make independence effective must have the Consell per la República as the "national authority". The vice-president of the Government and national coordinator of ERC, Pere Aragonès, however, insisted that the meeting should have been held after 14 February and warned Puigdemont that conditions must be created "to be able to take a step forward towards independence", and that, for this reason, "we must be many more" and have "much more strength".