Catalan independence movement politicians criticize Felipe VI "empty" speech

Once again, the traditional floral offering at Francesc Macià's grave has been used as a platform for independence movement politicians to respond to the king's Christmas speech. This year the words of Felipe VI were especially expected in case he made reference to his father's scandals, but the monarch chose to tiptoe past them with only a small reference to ethical and moral principles. A silence that this Friday has been criticised by all the parties that have approached the cemetery of Montjuic, as well as the former president Quim Torra, the vice-president, Pere Aragonès, and the president of the Catalan Parliament, Roger Torrent. All of them have charged against the "empty" speech of Felipe VI, and have compared his figure to that of Macià. The coincidence that the tribute to the former president comes the day after the king's speech, Torra said, makes it clear that the "dilemma" today in Catalonia is "between the Spanish monarchy and the Catalan republic".

One after the other, then, all the political representatives who have participated in the event have questioned the king's speech. Aragonès has reproached the monarch for "not dissociating himself from the corruption of his father" and for referring to the dictatorship as a few "years of confrontations and disagreements", and has stated that "the only speech of the king that can be of interest is the one that announces the end of the monarchy". According to the national coordinator of ERC, the words of Felipe VI strengthen the independence movement and their "republican convictions", and that is why he has demanded self-determination and an amnesty law. The vice-president of Òmnium Cultural, Marcel Mauri, has regretted that for the fourth consecutive year the president of the entity, Jordi Cuixart, has not been able to attend the tribute to Macià because of repression. Before Aragonès, his number 2 for the 14-F elections, Laura Vilagrà, had called for "all people who want to build a republic free of corruption to come together in ERC".

From JxCat, Laura Borràs has also talk about the silence of Felipe VI regarding his father and the growing noise in the army. Borràs has considered that the monarch becomes "complicit" with his father when he avoids talking about his scandals, and has criticised the absence of "purpose of amendment" and "willingness to restore what has been taken away from Spanish citizens". "It confirms that we Catalans do not have a king and he cannot represent us", concluded Borràs, who called on pro-independence public representatives "to be worthy of the mandate of October 1st". Torrent, for his part, said that "hearing the king speak of ethical principles highlights the profound decline of the 78 regime".

The only people who did not refer to the monarch's speech were the representatives of Demòcrates and the ANC. Antoni Castellà took advantage of their intervention to strengthen the commitment to the 1st October and to call on them to make their mandate effective by implementing the republic. According to the leader of Demòcrates, these three years have served to confirm that the strategy of dialogue "has failed". "The more we have lowered our heads, the more repression there has been", he concluded. From the ANC, Elisenda Paluzie has refused to value the Christmas speech given by Felipe VI yesterday evening because the goal of the entity is "to free itself from the State".