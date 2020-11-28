Catalan research against stroke to receive Ignasi Pujol award for promoting entrepeneurship

The biotechnology company Anaconda Biomed receives the award

There are 15 million strokes in the world every year, and it is estimated that one in six people will suffer a stroke in their lifetime. This disease is one of the leading causes of death and disability in the world, especially in the most developed countries. Perhaps this is why Anaconda Biomed has been chosen by ARA readers as the winner of the Ignasi Pujol Award for entrepreneurship promotion. 

Anaconda Biomed works in the biotechnology field. Founded in 2015, it is based in Sant Cugat del Vallès and has 20 employees. The figures, so far, are nothing extraordinary. But things change when you consider that since its foundation, this project has already attracted 40 million euros from investors to make its groundbreaking advances against strokes possible.

The company's crown jewel is an aspiration thrombectomy system. This is the system by which a catheter surrounds and sucks out the blood clot in the hours following a heart attack. This device removes the clot completely in 80% to 90% of cases, which improves the patient's recovery. Currently, only 35% of clots can be removed without crumbling. This device not only improves the survival rate of patients, but also significantly improves their recovery. So far the company has been able to carry out 70 clinical trials, and the results are promising. However, the pandemic has delayed its original plans, although the company would be ready to launch the device on the market in 2021.

Anaconda Biomed is developing three more instruments, also aimed at therapies related to stroke. Anaconda Biomed's CEO, François Salmon (in the photo), was thankful for the prize, and gave special relevance to the fact that the award was given after a popular vote.

The biotechnology company is one of the main holdings of the Asabys fund, and 50% of its staff are women, an unusual figure in this sector. More than 80% of its staff is highly qualified, mainly doctors and engineers of different specialties.

  A closer and more humane ICU is awarded the Tatiana Sisquella social contribution prize

