11.6% of Catalans have coronavirus antibodies, according to seroprevalence study

The fourth round of the seroprevalence study, carried out between November 16 and 29, indicates that 4.7 million Spaniards have been infected with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. This was announced by the director of the Carlos III Institute, Raquel Yotti, at a press conference on Tuesday, in which she explained that antibodies had been detected in 9.9% of participants. Therefore, one in ten people would have been infected. In Catalonia the figure is a little higher: 11.6%.

The analysis of this new round of tests to 51,409 people, fewer than in the three previous rounds, suggests that half of the positives would have occurred during the first wave of the disease in the spring and the other half during the second, this autumn. Compared to confirmed cases, this data shows that during the first phase, 10% of the real cases were detected and, instead, now the diagnostic effort is permitting the discovery 60% of the total cases.

If the third round of the study revealed that 5.2% of citizens had generated antibodies, the last round leaves the percentage at 9.9%, counting the different stages of the study. This time, 7.1% of the people who were given the rapid test were positive, so there is a small percentage of citizens who have at some point passed the disease and this has not been reflected in the test they have been given. Yotti has pointed out that these tests are less sensitive than those used for diagnosis, such as PCR, which are treated in laboratories, and the current data will soon be contrasted with the information that can be incorporated later. This will serve to determine whether the offset is due to the effectiveness of the tests or to the duration of immunity.

Madrid, Soria and Cuenca, the worst affected

There are some areas in the State that are above average, one of which is Catalonia. About 11.6% of Catalans have antibodies to covid-19, according to the seroprevalence study: 12.4% in Barcelona; 11.4% in Girona; 12.2% in Lleida, and 5.6% in Tarragona. In contrast, the Balearic Islands and Valencia are below the average at 6.3% and 5.7% respectively. The autonomous community with the highest figures is the Community of Madrid, at 18.6%, the same as the province of Soria. Slightly higher, at 18.7%, was Cuenca.

In any case, these are numbers that are far from a scenario of group immunity that could lead to a relaxation of the measures. Yotti has warned that, despite the lack of consensus on the minimum percentage to consider group immunity, at least 40% of people with antibodies would be needed. However, she has assumed that overcoming the pandemic will not come about through group immunity, but through the arrival of the vaccine.

The study also shows the rate of seroconversion, that is, people who had tested negative in the first waves and have now tested positive. In this fourth round it has been 3.8%. The vast majority of these new cases are in people who have lived with confirmed positives and suspects since the summer. The fourth wave also shows that antibody levels are related to the number of symptoms compatible with covid-19: 43% of those who lost their sense of smell have them. In addition, data indicate that 30% of those infected are asymptomatic.