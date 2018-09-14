Catalonia to claim €7.6 bn debt from Madrid

Joint Committee on Economic and Fiscal Affairs will meet September 25

DANI CORDERO Barcelona

Representatives of Spain and Catalonia’s Generalitat will meet again on September 25th in the Joint Committee for Economic and Fiscal Affairs in which the Catalan Government plans to request € 7.607 billion worth of debt accumulated over the last few years. This was explained by Pere Aragonès, Vice President of the Generalitat and Minister of Economy and Finance, during an appearance before a parliamentary committee.

Aragonès mentioned the different items that the State owes the Generalitat, among which are €583 million for the Mossos d'Esquadra (the Catalan police force) —at a time when Catalonia is "at level 4 (out of 5) on the anti-terror alert scale”—, the cash that should have been invested in infrastructure projects in Catalonia between 2009 and 2013 (€2.951 billion), and the subsidies not paid under the Law on Dependents (€2.871 billion).

During his appearance, requested by Ciudadanos so that Aragonès would explain why the Generalitat had not participated in the meeting of Spain’s Council on Fiscal and Financial Policy (CPFF), the Vice-president for the Economy said that these types of meetings are an example of the "collapse" of the autonomous system, since —according to him— the opinions of the autonomous communities are not taken into account because the Ministry of Finance controls the majority of the council, which prevents "negotiation."
It is for this reason that Aragonès has opted for relations between the Generalitat and the State to bechanneled through Bilateral Commissions between Catalan and Spanish officials, reconvened on August 1st after 7 years without meeting.

