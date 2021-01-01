The year begins in Catalonia whilst the pandemic grows: EPG and rate of infection increase

Health Department reports 3,607 newly confirmed positive cases

1 min. Barcelona Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

As reported by the department of Health, the covid-19 pandemic is advancing in a worrying way in Catalonia: daily data show that the virus continues to grow, despite the restrictions placed by the Government for these holidays.

This Friday, the Health Department has notified 3.607 new infections confirmed by PCR or antigen tests and, in addition, it has also reported that the Effective Potential Growth has risen 19 points (to 343) and the rate of infection has risen a hundredth, and is again at 1.

Hospital pressure drops

Thirty-five new deaths are also reported, even though hospital pressure is decreasing: there are 36 fewer admissions (1,759) and six fewer patients in ICUs (373).

The Health Department has indicated that there are already 5,960 people vaccinated in Catalonia. This data indicates that on Thursday 2,907 people were vaccinated throughout the country.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. El sector proposa rebaixar l'impost de circulació.

    Car sales fall by 32.3% in Spain in 2020

  2. descarga (20)

    Seeking a miracle in the metropolitan area

  3. El ministre i secretari d'organització del PSC, Salvador Illa, parlant amb el líder dels socialistes catalans, Miquel Iceta, el passat 28 de novembre

    Salvador Illa to lead Socialists in Catalan elections

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Manual per a les empreses que vulguin accedir als fons europeus

Vacunes, solidaritat i fronteres

2/1: Illa per Iceta

Eusebio Sacristán continua en coma induït

El 2020 ha sido el año más cálido en más de 100 años en Barcelona, y posiblemente en Catalunya