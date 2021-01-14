Catalonia registers 122 new covid-19 deaths, and close to 500 people are currently in ICUs

4,397 new infections are confirmed by PCR or antigen tests, and over 100,000 people are vaccinated

2 min. Barcelona Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

According to the Department of Health, the covid-19 pandemic is still out of control in Catalonia. This Thursday, the Health Department has notified 122 new deaths caused by the virus (the highest figure notified since November 11), although, according to the data, only six are from the last 24 hours and the others correspond to previous days. This dance of figures is a response to the fact that there are some funeral homes that take a few days to report deaths and, therefore, once they do, the Department adds them up to the corresponding day. For example, yesterday Salud reported 11 new deaths, even though today the figure for yesterday has risen to 49.

In addition, it has also reported 4,397 new infections confirmed by PCR or antigen test, of which 2,034 are from the last 24 hours. The positive data of the day is that there are already more than 100,000 people vaccinated in Catalonia: in total, there are already 105,080, 13,698 more than yesterday.

ICUs are approaching 500 patients' threshold due to covid-19

As in recent days, the pressure on Catalan hospitals continues to increase. Thus, according to the data, there are 2,541 people with covid-19 in hospitals (40 more than yesterday), while ICUs are close to 500 patients with coronavirus: 497, four more than yesterday.

As has been the case for two days now, the Effective Potential Growth has also increased. If yesterday it rose 48 points, today it does so at 39 and is already on the verge of 700 points (696), although five days ago it was at 576, 120 points less than today. As it happened yesterday, the R number has risen again for the second day in a row: now it is at 1.32, 5 hundredths higher than yesterday. This means that 100 people infected by covid-19 are infecting 132.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. El tancament municipal pot allargar-se més de 10 dies

    Government to extend the latest anti-covid restrictions by one week

  2. Jake Angeli, conegut com a Q-Shaman, va participar a l’assalt al Capitoli.

    Tattoos with (misunderstood) history

  3. La cancellera alemanya, Angela Merkel

    Europe is worried about the British covid-19 variant

El + vist

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre les vacunes, restriccions i tota...

2

El Govern aïlla els municipis durant deu dies després de Reis

3

Jennifer Aniston, criticada durament per un adorn nadalenc que ironitza amb la...

4

Confinament municipal i comerç tancat el cap de setmana: què es pot fer i què no...

5

L’‘APM?’ s’estavella

Mònica Planas Callol

6

“Hauria pogut vendre 1.000 tortells de Reis gràcies al premi, però no els hauria...

7

Un Quatre Llaunes deixa en evidència un SUV modern en ple temporal de neu

8

L’any que s’aixecaran més barreres de peatge a Catalunya

9

La nevada ja acumula més de 30 centímetres al sud i seguirà demà

10

Una vintena d'epidemiòlegs i estadístics demanen posposar la tornada a l'escola...

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre les vacunes, restriccions i tota...

292 Comentaris

2

La decadència enyorada

95 Comentaris

3

El PSC s’encomana a Salvador Illa per intentar guanyar el 14-F

93 Comentaris

4

La falta de neveres i la inacció els festius frena el ritme de vacunació

92 Comentaris

5

Pauline Harmange: "Els homes en general no són admirables i no intentaré més...

91 Comentaris

6

El trumpisme assalta el Capitoli

90 Comentaris

7

Inés Arrimadas fitxa com a número dos per Barcelona Anna Grau, líder de SCC a Madrid

85 Comentaris

8

El Govern aïlla els municipis durant deu dies després de Reis

83 Comentaris

9

Lorena Roldán deixa Cs i se suma al projecte del PP a Catalunya

80 Comentaris

10

Catastrofisme lingüístic

76 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Sis de cada deu treballadors LGTBI no s'atreveixen a dir-ho a la feina

Vuit contistes d’ara mateix

El BBVA rebaixa mig punt el creixement de l'economia el 2021

Salut censura la vacunació de l'alcalde de Riudoms amb dosis sobrants d'una residència: "No és ètic"

La Moncloa posa en dubte ara que la Generalitat pugui ajornar les eleccions