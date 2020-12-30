Catalonia resumes vaccination against covid after delay in delivery of Pfizer doses

Catalonia has resumed the vaccination against covid after the delay in the delivery of more than 60,000 weekly doses that were scheduled to be delivered by Pfizer in Catalonia on Monday and finally arrived yesterday at noon at the Blood and Tissue Bank. The doses were distributed throughout the territory and today, vaccination in care homes has resumed as planned, continuing until Saturday. Yesterday only the doses of the vaccines that were not used Sunday were given.

Sources from the company explained to ARA that "due to a minor logistical incident" they had to "reschedule a minimum number" of shipments. They also say that "there have been no incidents related to the manufacture of the vaccine. In this line, Health Minister Salvador Illa said that they are not aware of "any adverse effect of the vaccine that has been administered" and that the logistics of the vaccine will work "normally" from Tuesday.