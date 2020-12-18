Catalonia restrictions: no dining out but more mobility allowed

Bars and restaurants will have shorter opening times afters the latest set of restrictions adopted by the Catalan government, in its attempt to stop the spread of the pandemic in the wake of last week's negative data and "save" Christmas. Restrictions on mobility will also be eased, with many exceptions that will allow travel, but more restrictive than originally planned. For the moment, the measures will be in force between Monday, December 21 and January 11, the day of children go back to school. Nevertheless, the government may reconsider on December 28 if data continues to worsen.

However, the restrictions plan is accompanied by so many exceptions to balance family contacts, the economy and health that the measures fall short of what health professionals are demanding, warning that the current increase in cases and the increased speed of transmission will mean that in a few days there will be more pressure on already overcrowded hospitals.

These are "surgical" restrictions, in the words of the Vice-President, Pere Aragonès, who, together with the Minister of the Presidency, Meritxell Budó, appeared on Friday to justify the "step back" in the de-escalation of this phase. The two have coincided in calling for individual responsibility to reduce social interactions to a minimum and overcome this "critical" phase in which the epidemic in Catalonia finds itself. Budó has urged people to only meet people if it is essential, even asking people to postpone all meetings until the data improves ."We must make an effort, we have the vaccine at our fingertips", stressed the councillor.

During the next weeks people will be allowed to leave or enter Catalonia to work or visit family. Within Catalonia, movement will be allowed within each county (comarca), instead of each municipality as up until now.

Tourist permit

However, there are exceptions. People will also be able to travel to second homes, hotels, ski resorts or holiday cottages provided they go "with their coexistence bubble" and once at their destination follow the rules. In practice, it means allowing an increase in mobility for families who can pay for their stay, a request that had also been made by the tourism industry.

Likewise, the demands of the local authorities of Alt Urgell and Andorra have been met. Until January 11, they will be counted as one county insofar as restrictions are concerned. Therefore, residents can move in the same level as the other regions.

Curfew until 1:00 for New Year's Eve

Social meetings are limited to a maximum of six people, beyond the holidays - December 24, 25, 26 and 31 and January 1 and 6 - when they are extended to groups of 10, provided that their members are part of a maximum of two different bubbles. The night curfew is maintained from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., although it is also readjusted for these days on the calendar. On Christmas and New Year's Eve, people are allowed on the streets until 1 a.m. and on Epiphany night until 11 p.m.

651x366 Shoppers wearing masks in the center of Barcelona / MANOLO GARCÍA Shoppers wearing masks in the center of Barcelona / MANOLO GARCÍA

The bars and restaurants are again the ones that will suffer the most in the new stage, despite the fact that Aragonès has underlined that it does not mean that the Government is pointing to them as one of the "guilty sectors" in the worsening of the epidemiological data recorded in recent days.

The premises will only be able to serve customers in two shifts: from 7.30 am to 9.30 am for breakfast and from 1 pm to 3.30 pm for lunch. Outside these bands, the establishments may not provide service to the public, and for dinners, only take-away menus may be served - from 7 pm to 10 pm - or for home service - from 7 pm to 11 pm. Budó explained that an attempt has been made to guarantee service for workers who have to move around and have no choice but to eat out and also to minimise the impact on turnover.

The Government maintains a maximum capacity of 30% inside the bars and keeps all outside seating. Per table, the maximum number of people will be four, and it is possible to reach up to six in the case of a coexistence bubble. In all cases, there must be a minimum distance of two metres between tables. Apart from the time of eating or drinking, the use of a mask is obligatory.

Shopping malls

A week after the reopening of the shopping centres, the decision has been made to leave them open, but the aim is to avoid them becoming a focus of crowds with customers who are going to spend the afternoon, defended Budó. The Government has opted to maintain the activity but with certain restrictions so that buyers do not extend their stay too long. The restaurants and gyms that are inside these complexes will have to close from Monday and only the shops will be allowed to open.

The maximum capacity for outdoor sporting activities is 50%, while indoors it is limited to 30% and by appointment only. With the exception of water activities, in the rest it is obligatory to practice sports with a mask on.

The cultural facilities and activities have been saved from new restrictions and maintain the current capacity of 50% of the capacity and with a maximum of one thousand people.

Budó has guaranteed that although there will be no parades or "royal pages on the street", children are guaranteed communication with The Three Kings and has encouraged them to send their letters via the Internet, WhatsApp or the royal mailboxes set up in the territory. It is a way to ensure traditions but the Government insists that this will not be a typical Christmas. Aragonès has justified the new restrictions to stop the virus and has stated that everything will be done to stop the coronavirus, "whatever it takes".

In this line, the Government will be tougher on those who break the restrictions in this new phase in which Local and Catalan Police will reinforce their surveillance. The Minister of Home Affairs, Miquel Sàmper, has warned the police will be firm.