Christmas, in spite of everything

Christmas is a celebration that, for better or worse, has transcended its religious character to become the time of year for recollection and family connection. The purely consumerist character coexists with a powerful sentimental component that everyone lives in their own way and according to their circumstances: normally, for older people it is the opportunity to see the young people of the family, to whom they usually do not have access. For young people, however, it is sometimes a heavy and old obligation, an opinion that often becomes softer as the years go by. Be that as it may, Christmas is a time of holidays, of meeting loved ones and friends, and of rituals that, despite the millennial tradition, have not stopped changing and adapting to the times. Everyone, every family, has their own way of doing it. This is also one of the graces of these festivities.

Nevertheless, this year things will have to change. The pandemic does not understand festivities. The virus is still with us, and takes advantage of our human desire to socialize in order to jump from person to person and spread contagion. Christmas, family meals being one of its highlights, is thus a fertile ground for spreading infection. We must therefore avoid making things easy for covid. And the best way to do this is to minimize the risk, which in this case means minimizing the number of people and celebrating only with the household regulars. In case one wants to keep the annual appointment, it should be done in small groups, if possible outdoors or in very well ventilated spaces. It is absolutely advisable to keep face masks on except at the strict moment of the meal, and to guarantee there is distance between people.

The political and health authorities have insisted on these issues. And they have done well. We are concerned not only with individual and collective health, but also with the need to return to life without restrictions in order to revive the economy. Having said that, perhaps the sentimental and emotional part of all this necessary social containment has been underestimated, which during Christmas has an obvious prominence. The pain that may be caused in some people by not being able to celebrate the holidays cannot be ignored, and it also adds to a year in which many of us will have suffered irreparable losses. Therefore, it is necessary to understand the desire to enjoy the company of those close to us. For some, from a psychosomatic point of view, health also depends to a great extent on celebrating Christmas together with the family. Understanding this is also part of understanding the complexity of the moment. So let us celebrate this Christmas responsibly, without putting ourselves at risk, and supporting those who need it most.

