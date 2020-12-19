"If we citizens do not behave coherently during Christmas, it will be a catastrophe"

When asked about the new restrictions announced by the Catalan Government for this Christmas in Catalonia, the experts' coincidental answer is that they fall short of combating the coronavirus. Whether it is because the measures give too much margin to celebrate the holidays and maintain social activity or because of the lack of a plan to fight the pandemic, the assessment is worrying and contains a warning: the winter has yet to pass and the virus will continue to spread despite the vaccination that will begin soon. "Hopefully it will be the only Christmas that is different", the head of infectious diseases at the Hospital de Sant Pau, Joaquin Lopez-Contreras, states. The doctor calls on the population to apply "self-control" in the face of restrictions that may be contradictory.

López-Contreras exemplifies this with the curfew, which has been extended on New Year's Eve and Christmas Eve until 1am and on the Three Wise Kings' night (January 5th) until 11pm. "Extending it is problematic", says the doctor, who believes that the message of a serious situation is being given while exceptions are being created for the holidays: "If we citizens are not consistent, it will be a catastrophe". He thinks that economic needs have influenced the government's measures, which will only work if the population is responsible. "Either we do it or we will crash", López-Contreras warns, who talks about a "perfect storm" for the virus to spread together with the winter cold and more socialization. The doctor rejects the idea that it is enough to celebrate the holidays by opening windows and wearing coats, and reminds us that the coronavirus does not only affect older people because young people arrive at hospitals and end up with after-effects too.

In fact, Lopez-Contreras predicts that if on December 28th - when the effectiveness of the restrictions will be reviewed - the decision to tighten these measures is made, it will mean that the virus has gone further out of control and that the pressure on hospitals will last for months: "I don't even want to imagine it". Benito Almirante, head of the infectious disease service at the Vall d'Hebron Hospital, believes that meetings with more than one family bubble should not be allowed and regrets that these can be done with different family bubbles on consecutive days. "It is very worrying that Christmas meetings have not been altered or restricted", the doctor warns. Almirante criticizes that the Government has eased measures too fast, and has not adopted stronger restrictions. He also believes that restrictions should be in place for six to eight weeks, as in other European countries.

The balance "is cracking"

Almirante understands that Catalonia cannot assume the cost of subsidising all of those affected by the pandemic, but he adds: "We are health professionals, not economists". In this sense, the president of the Barcelona Medical Association, Jaume Padrós, admits that the Generalitat would have had to limit mobility and social interaction as much as possible, even though he criticises the fact that the Spanish government has not provided any budget line to compensate the sectors that would have to be closed down. Padrós urgently calls on the State to move to tighten up the measures, in the face of a balance between health and the economy that "is cracking". The doctor says that "it is obvious" that the coronavirus has entered a third wave, at a "very delicate" time and with health workers exhausted, and its outcome will depend entirely on Christmas: "It is conditioned by an individual factor. It is necessary to not cheat".

Apart from the restrictions, the researcher from the Rovira i Virgili University Àlex Arenas warns that a strategy against the virus is also needed. "I am missing a proposal for massive testing in shopping centres or at other events", he says, and calls on the government, for example, to promote incentives for companies that favour teleworking.