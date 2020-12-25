"I had never sold as many polvorones as I have this year"

A day of queues. The uncertainty caused by the changes in restrictions has made many families wait until the last minute to buy, and this Thursday, a few hours before Christmas Eve, the stores at the municipal market of Martorell are busy. "I ordered on Monday but they already told me that before Thursday they could not serve me", says a customer while she waits her turn at Inés's chicken shop, where they explain that they have been working non-stop all week. "And this is nothing, yesterday the line reached the bar", the shop assistant says as she continues to cut chicken thighs.

Outside in the street, next to the Rambla de les Bòviles, people are also queuing, waiting for the market to empty in order for the screen indicating the maximum capacity of 110 people to allow them to enter. They must first go through a front thermometer that checks their body temperature and through the hydroalcoholic gel dispenser. "We wanted to go to my brothers-in-law's house but after seeing how everything is and the closing of the Ripollès, we stayed at home and, of course, we needed to have a full fridge", Roser explains, who wants "a good sausage and seafood".

Current restrictions set the pattern for home consumption, so families who used to distribute meals from house to house have to think about cooking everything, and need the ingredients. Isabel Sanchez is dispatching more shrimp and prawns today than she anticipated a few days ago. "This week has been very strong in sales because I suppose we have all thought that, if we cannot go out, at least we will eat well".

A little further on, Raquel Vega, from the Moreno fish shop, is busy cleaning some squid. "We thought we wouldn't sell much but it has cheered up and this morning at eight there was already a queue", she says. And she points out that some fish, such as hake, is cheaper because there was too much supply for a demand that has fallen with the ban on restaurants being able to make dinners.

Nor has Ana Villaescusa stopped dispatching Christmas. She has been surprised by the good pace of sales and points out that during the lockdown months, with everyone at home, no bars or schools open, business was good. "I've never sold as many polvorones as I have this year", she says, as if sweetness could neutralize the bitterness of the pandemic crisis.