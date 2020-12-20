Small Christmas' meals

Yes, this year is so atypical that if we decide to eat a frozen pizza on Christmas day, the food police won't come looking for us. However, the fact that we are few diners at the table does not mean that we have to deprive ourselves of the pleasure and joy that cooking and eating brings, a pleasure that we need in such unkind times. And with a bit of organization we can share with those who we love perhaps not the dining room, but our creations. Who believes, then, that a small Christmas has to be less gastronomic?

Smaller meals, different menus

Less diners can mean a lot of things. If you stretch the number of people at home that the Health plan allows (ten, at the time of writing), it is quite possible that your Christmas meal will have to be planned similarly to other years. At the other extreme, if you are alone at home, you may be tempted not to do much and limit yourself to a self homage with ready-made delicacies. The dietician Raquel Bernácer warns of the danger of "turning the frustration and anxiety of the situation into food and drink", and reminds us that "special dishes do not have to be ultra-caloric". "A spiced pumpkin cream, if we have never had it before, is a party". And why not take advantage of the fact that we have less pressure to make everything perfect and play a little bit in the kitchen or improve our own cooking skills? A solo Christmas is perfect for experimenting, and if the soufflé falls or the lamb Wellington doesn't quite come out, you'll know how to do it when family meals return. And you can always recycle: if you opt for the classic escudella i carn d'olla, you will win by overcooking and freezing, but you will have to plan to keep raw galets pasta apart and separate the potatoes, which do not keep well in the freezer. You will have to add them again and finish boiling them when the day that you decide to repeat the party comes.

The chef Xesco Bueno, from the Can l'Esteve restaurant in Castellbisbal, suggests that you go for a carn d'olla omelette, a dish he describes as "brutal", and also use the meat ball that you have left over "with a green pepper or Roquefort sauce". Poultry recipes are easily adapted to small formats, if we change turkey for small chickens, or only cook thighs or breasts, or replace them with a chicken roast.

If you prefer to make fish, you can take advantage of the fact that this year the fatter pieces will surely drop in price -because it will not be possible to sell them to restaurants- to ask your fishmonger to prepare frozen portions. The same strategy can be used with meat, but if you turn the oven on for a roast, freeze individual boneless portions and you'll be just one microwave away from eating until your heart is content on a second day. You can also turn them into the famous cannelloni or sandwiches. And don't throw away the liquid because, Bueno says, "it's great with fresh pasta", and adds that it's ideal to "freeze it in the form of cubes, because it solves your life". Without leaving the freezer, Bueno advises us to keep the grapes we have left over from New Year's Eve, "so we can eat them grain by grain like a sweet treat, later".

Together, separately

Another way of being able to meet around the table with family, not even in spirit, is to turn the food into a solidarity catering, that is, to divide the menu among different support bubbles and distribute lunch boxes or trays with each dish. In this way, the workload is easier to bear, and a brief meeting can be held - it goes without saying that all safety measures must be respected - just to exchange the dishes. Keep in mind that some things, such as canapés, are better delivered cooked halfway through, so that the bread does not soften, and you should have enough tuppers - better with a screw top, if you are handing out galets' soup or other liquids - which you can get rid of, in case it takes a while for them to come back.

If there are any particular instructions about the dishes, it is a good idea to give them in writing, for all those relatives who are a bit clumsy in the kitchen. And, in addition to the anti-covid measures, remember that you must respect all the other hygiene and food preservation measures that you already practice under normal circumstances, such as watching over the cold chain or not keeping food in open cans. Oh, and don't forget the drinks or the nougat. Raquel Bernácer also suggests, if you eat alone, "not to neglect the tableware, and add some candles or flowers, to keep the party in mind and enjoy the food without guilt": "And better if we connect virtually!"

Create new rituals

Bringing this cast to the extreme, this year (like no other) giving away food is a good idea, particularly if you have family members who live alone or work on the front lines. For about 30 euros you can make a small, personalized Christmas package, which is very difficult not to like (unlike what happens, for example, with clothes).

In the northern countries of Europe and in the United States there is a long tradition of preparing cookies during the Christmas days to send to family by mail. If you search the Internet for butter cookies you will find a thousand basic recipes, which you can personalize with a little bit of citrus fruit peel, chocolate chips or liquor.

Making cookies is a good way to introduce cooking to children, because most of the recipes are very simple and do not involve knives or stoves. You can teach them how to measure ingredients, keep the kitchen clean and generally stimulate their creativity (you can also talk to them about nutrition, but then you will have to think of a less sweet alternative). And then they can send them to their grandparents wrapped in tissue paper inside a metal box.

For adults, a good way to meet digitally might be to participate in a virtual wine or cheese tasting. You will find guided tastings, to learn in a structured way with family, or you can do it on your own. And if you want to start the year with the aim of eating healthier, you can take a virtual cooking class with Raquel Bernácer through Zoom on the Alimentarte.net website. Whatever you do, what counts is being able to transcend physical distance, and a shared pleasure, even if it is virtual, will be our best tool to achieve it.